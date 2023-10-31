Netanyahu announced the start of the third phase of Israel’s operation against Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of the third phase of the military operation against the radical Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS.

We are in the midst of a war. We have set ourselves a clear goal: to destroy the military and administrative potential of Hamas. We do this systematically Benjamin NetanyahuPrime Minister of Israel

The new phase includes expanding ground operations within the enclave, he said. The first phase, involving the blockade of the Gaza Strip, has been completed, while the second phase continues to receive constant air attacks.

In addition, the politician noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is moving forward step by step. In particular, the military continues to release hostages from Hamas captivity.

This campaign will take time, there will be unexpected obstacles, there will be difficulties, there will be losses, there will be surprises, but in the end I promise you one thing: Hamas will be knocked down, Hamas will be defeated, there will be a different Gaza See also Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi? Left-wing feminists enraged Benjamin NetanyahuPrime Minister of Israel

Israeli soldiers are also on high alert on the northern borders, where shelling from Lebanon continues, Netanyahu added. He also warned the Shiite Hezbollah movement not to get involved in the conflict.

The IDF is engaged in the elimination of key members of Hamas

On the morning of October 31, the IDF destroyed the house of the deputy head of the Hamas Politburo, Saleh al-Arouri, in the West Bank, the newspaper reports. Haaretz. It is clarified that the building in Aroor near Ramallah has been empty for several years.

In addition, the IDF claims to have eliminated four important Hamas military personnel, two of them commanders. In particular, we are talking about the destruction of the commander of the Hamas Naval Forces in the Central Brigade, Jamil Babu, and the commander of the anti-tank missile unit of the Tuffa battalion, Muhammad Safadi.

Related materials:

In addition, Muwaman Hijazi, an anti-tank missile unit fighter, and Muhammad Awdallah, a senior member of Hamas’ production department, were also killed.

Israel opposes ceasefire in Gaza

Netanyahu is not considering establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. In his opinion, calls for a truce sound like calls to surrender to Hamas.

See also Russia says it has thwarted a first Ukrainian counteroffensive It will not happen. The Bible says there is a time for peace and a time for war. Now it’s time for war Benjamin NetanyahuPrime Minister of Israel

The politician also recalled that Tel Aviv did not start the fighting and the Israeli side did not want war. Nevertheless, the prime minister confirmed that he is confident that the Israeli side will win in this conflict.

In this he was also supported by the country’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who said that he rejected the call for a ceasefire from the UN General Assembly. The minister stressed that this initiative is disgusting and Israel intends to destroy Hamas in the same way that the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Israel imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip

IDF Speaker Avichai Adri announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip on October 21. This means that water, electricity and medicine are not reaching the region. At the same time, he noted that the supply of humanitarian aid to this territory is currently being decided with the participation of the countries involved in this issue.

See also Inter triumph: Milan knock out and (approximately) 150 million from the Champions League If agreement is reached at the political level with regional and international parties regarding the provision of assistance, we will apply these directives Avichai AdriIDF Speaker

Against this backdrop, Israel also sent additional forces to the Gaza Strip. Additional infantry, armored, and engineering units have been sent to the region, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said. According to him, the Israeli military is coordinating actions both on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

On October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza. On October 27, as noted, Israel invaded Gaza.

Then the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation entered a new stage of escalation. On Saturday, October 28, Israel launched a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip. Information about the new phase of military operations was also confirmed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.