“Disrespectful.” That’s How Donald Trump Described Kamala Harris’ Statement on the Gaza war before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida to discuss the conflict. For the vice president of the United States and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, it is “time for the war to end”: “We cannot afford to remain insensitive to the suffering and I will not remain silent,” Harris said in the press conference after meeting with the Israeli prime minister.

What Trump Said

The tycoon criticized Harris before the meeting at his Mar-a-Lago home, calling her remarks “disrespectful” and taking aim at her on an issue that has divided the Democratic party, the Guardian reports. “They haven’t been very kind to Israel,” Trump said. “I don’t actually know how a Jewish person could vote for her, but that’s up to them,” he added.

The photographs showed Trump warmly greeting Netanyahu, who is wrapping up a weeklong visit to the United States. Before the meeting, the Israeli prime minister said he believed the military pressure on Hamas had created “movement” in the ceasefire talks and that he would send a team to a next round of negotiations in Rome. “Time will tell if we are closer to a ceasefire agreement,” he said.

The meeting is the first since Trump left the White House in 2020. The two men have had strained relations in the past after Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election, a vote Trump claimed, without evidence, was rigged. “Bibi could have stayed silent. He made a terrible mistake,” Trump said at the time. “Fuck him.” The two now appear to have reconciled. “We’ve always had a good relationship,” the former US president told reporters before the meeting.

The two were former political allies. Trump has largely given Netanyahu free reign during his first term. He told Fox News this week that Israel should end the war and bring back the hostages “quickly.” “They’re being decimated by this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations,” Trump told the station.

What Harris Said

Harris, for her part, sought to advance the Biden administration’s policy of support for Israel while calming growing Democrat anger over the humanitarian toll of the conflict that has killed 39,000 Palestinians. Nearly half of Congressional Democrats skipped Netanyahu’s speech to the House of Representatives, and dozens have openly declared they plan to boycott it because of the war.

Harris met with Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday, shortly after the prime minister met with Joe Biden. The separate meetings highlighted how the presumptive Democratic nominee has become increasingly independent since launching her presidential campaign. At the same time, aides sought to downplay the potential for change between Biden and Harris on Israel. “The message from Biden and Harris to Prime Minister Netanyahu was the same: It’s time to get the hostage deal and ceasefire done,” wrote Phil Gordon, Harris’s national security adviser.

Harris called the meeting “frank and constructive” and said that “Israel has the right to defend itself and how it does so matters.” She said she would not cut off military aid to Israel because “she will always make sure that Israel is able to defend itself.” “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating: the images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for their lives, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot turn away from these tragedies. We cannot afford to become numb to suffering. And I will not be silent,” she said.

Harris did not say how Netanyahu responded to the Biden administration’s offer of a three-part ceasefire that would begin with the Israel Defense Forces withdrawing from population centers and releasing some hostages. She did not answer questions from reporters after the remarks.

“There has been a movement of hope in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal,” Harris said. “And as I just said to Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done. So to all those who have called for a ceasefire and to all those who want peace, I see you and I hear you.” She said she expressed her “grave concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the deaths of too many innocent civilians, and I have made clear my grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation.”