The channel revealed that Israel returned the body of the soldier who carried out the operation to Egypt within the framework of the two countries’ joint dealing with the incident, explaining that this is due to Israel’s desire to preserve Egyptian confidence, despite the tragic results of the attack and the lack of a security reason for Israel to keep the body.

And the Hebrew channel stated that, nearly two days after the serious attack on the Egyptian border, which resulted in the death of 3 Israeli soldiers, the identity of the attacker, a 22-year-old Egyptian soldier, was published.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Israeli army said that the commander of the “80th Division”, Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, conducted a field investigation on Saturday in the border area between Israel and Egypt, with the participation of representatives of the Egyptian Ministry of Defense.

A statement by the Israeli army added, “The military institution is working in full and close cooperation with Egypt to find out the circumstances of the incident and draw lessons,” referring to the attack that took place on Sunday, during which 3 Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security personnel were killed.

Israel says that an Egyptian security agent infiltrated the border and carried out the attack, while the Egyptian army confirmed that the soldier was pursuing drug smugglers.