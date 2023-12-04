While they gave the green light to the second phase of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, the United States insists on planning “the day after” the end of the conflict in the Strip, an end which, according to Israel, can only come after the elimination of Hamas. However, the Israelis continue to repeat that they do not intend to reoccupy Gaza, while the Arab countries resist the idea of ​​a coalition of countries in the area to manage the post-conflict period. Mahmoud Abbas’s PA would be ready for the task, but most likely the Palestinians of Gaza, and not only them, would not want it.

The United States finds itself in the situation of having to look for the best of the worst options to choose who to entrust the Strip to – once the conflict is over – 365 square kilometers with over 2 million inhabitants – destroyed and devastated by weeks of bombings that have caused tens of thousands of victims, starvation, with annihilated infrastructure, risk of epidemics which, according to the UN, could cause more victims than bombings. And internal displacements that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes to which it is unknown whether they will ever be able to return.

During his latest visit to the region, the fourth since the beginning of the conflict, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has tried to address the discussions about what’s next, but there are no easy answers. The Biden administration continues to push for a revitalized Palestinian National Authority to administer Gaza, but the idea does not excite the Israeli government or even many Palestinians. Washington acknowledges the objections, but insists on this as the best, if not the only, among a list of worse options, chief among which is the return of direct Israeli occupation.

“We’re under no illusion that it’s going to be easy, there will certainly be disagreements along the way,” Blinken said, speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv last week, stressing that “the alternative, more terrorist attacks, more violence, more innocents suffering, is unacceptable “. The fact is that Israel’s declared objective is the military and political elimination of Hamasresponsible for the October 7 attacks that killed at least 1,200 Israelis, it could prove much more difficult.

In government of the Strip since 2007, in these 15 years Hamas has inserted its supporters into every sector of society, not just the government ones. but of the management of the economy, healthcare, water and electricity infrastructure and trade. It has control over local police, including traffic, courts, mosques, sports associations, municipalities and youth groups.

Almost two months after the start of the conflict, and the Israeli bombings, Hamas’s popularity remains dented: US officials themselves, while blaming the group for the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza for the attacks carried out on October 7, recognize that the violence of the Israeli offensive has inflamed the anger of the Palestinians. Failure to protect civilians “can drive them into the arms of enemies”, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said last Saturday.

While stating that he does not want to return to the occupation of Gaza, The Israelis are discussing the creation of a buffer zone along the border with Israel and the access of Israeli forces to the territory for a transition period which would nullify part of the Palestinians’ autonomy. However, the Biden administration opposes any restriction on the use of the territory by Gaza residents and would like Israeli forces to entrust the security of the territory to an international coalition, possibly made up of Arab nations.

With Israel sees the idea of ​​peacekeepers under the auspices of the UN as smoke and mirrors, against which the Tel Aviv government has lashed out several times in recent weeks, even the Arab nations are deeply skeptical about sending their own contingents, because they do not want to find themselves in the situation of having to quell any Palestinian revolts. “An Arab official told me ‘imagine a video of our soldiers shooting at Palestinians and vice versa'”, explains Ghaith al-Omari, analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and former advisor to Palestinian negotiators, according to whom the involvement of Arab countries can only happen with a view to the formation of the Palestinian state. Arab nations “need a framework, the framework of the two-state solution, because then they could say ‘we are doing this to support the Palestinians.”

And so we arrive at the solution that the Biden administration considers long-term, of the two-state solution and the role of the PA. But the fact, underlines Dennis Ross, former long-time advisor on the Middle East to both Democratic and Republican administrations and now at the Washington Institute, the Palestinians of the PA “not only cannot return to Gaza on the backs of Israeli tanks, but at the moment they can’t even manage themselves.”

The 88-year-old Abbasin the 18th year of a mandate that should be four years, he is now seen as tired and without influence for the Palestinians. “The Authority is seen as corrupt and lacks support among Palestinians,” said Shawqi Issa, a human rights activist from Bethlehem and former member of the PA. In particular, in the West Bank the Palestinian security forces are accused not only of failing to protect Palestinians but also of ending up assisting the Israeli occupation.

For this reason, calls for a renewed and strengthened PNA continue to come from the USA, even if officials do not explicitly state that Abbas must leave, also to avoid entering the minefield of succession. But However, the Americans express ideas for basic reforms, starting with electoral onesi, “to effectively respond to the needs of the Palestinian people,” as Blinken said after meeting Abbas last Thursday.

For the US Secretary of State, l‘PNA must fight corruption, open up to civil society, support independent mediaand, but as a final step, let voters choose leadership: “we support free and fair elections around the world, including for Palestinians, but there has to be a process, something that we talk about as we move forward from the conflict and that we called it the ‘day after’.”

A caution also due to the fear that elections now could mark a clear victory for Hamas for the Palestinians. “The average Palestinian in the West Bank or Gaza Strip does not see his problems solved until the occupation ends and Palestinians gain their rights: all discussions about temporary solutions do not address the main problem,” concludes the Palestinian activist Issa.