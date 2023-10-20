“Italians online express a negative sentiment towards the Israel-Palestine conflict equal to 68.2%, and equal to 61.7% towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. This was revealed by research conducted by Vis Factor through Human, its web and social listening platform developed since 2018, with an Italian semantic-based algorithm. The analysis covered the social networks X, Facebook and Instagram, in the period between 13 and 20 October 2023 (READ).

“Among the emotions linked to those who express negative sentiment, anger and fear clearly prevail, respectively at 54 and 46% in relation to the Middle Eastern conflict, 51.5 and 48.5% for the Ukraine-Russia conflict”, we learn in the report . In the last week “posts and comments with pro-Israel sentiment prevail (52.83%), compared to pro-Palestine (47.17%)”.

“On the macro-theme “war”, which includes discussions on both ongoing conflicts, the main concerns of Italians concern: Italy’s involvement in the conflict (33.65%); terrorism (27%); escalation towards nuclear war (11 .27%); global escalation of the conflict (10.11%)”, the survey reveals.