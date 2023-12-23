After days of negotiations, a veto placed by the United States and the fear of a second stop the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution which calls for more aid for the population of the Gaza Strip. In fact, however, he is not calling for an immediate ceasefire. The text passed with the favorable vote of 13 member countries, while the United States and Russia abstained. And if Israel thanks the US for showing its support, for Hamas the resolution voted by the Security Council ''is not a sufficient measure''.

What's in the resolution

The resolution provides for ''urgent and extended pauses and humanitarian corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access''. The text of the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates on Gaza has been ''softened'' in order to be finally approved. It does not call for an immediate ceasefire, but establishes when and how to bring more aid to Gaza. The agreed text also states when and how to create the conditions to end or at least suspend the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The point of greatest friction between the countries of the United Nations Security Council has been over Israel's role in deciding what aid can arrive and whether to call for a ceasefire, cessation or suspension of hostilities.

The ambassador of the Emirates Lana Zaki Nusseibah spoke about “Christmas miracle we were all hoping forto send a positive message to the people of Gaza who suffer from unbearable living conditions.”

A humanitarian ceasefire is “the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza and put an end to their ongoing nightmare”, the UN secretary-general said. “The Security Council resolution may finally help achieve this goal, but much more is needed immediately,” he said.

“Looking at the long term, I am extremely disappointed by the comments of senior Israeli officials questioning the two-state solution,” he continued, adding that ''the real problem'' is Israel's offensive which is ''creating enormous obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid within Gaza''.

The reactions

L'Israeli ambassador at the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, thanked the United States and its president Joe Biden for demonstrating support for Israel and ''being at its side during the negotiations on the United Nations Security Council resolution'' approved yesterday. ''The decision allows the Israeli security authority to monitor and inspect aid entering Gaza,'' Erdan said, underlining that ''the defined red lines have been maintained''.

With a tweet, Erdan underlined that ''we must not ignore the fact that the Security Council as a whole has not yet condemned the 7/10 massacre. This is a shame that reveals the irrelevance of the UN to the war in Gaza. Focusing only on aid mechanisms for Gaza is not necessary because Israel still allows the introduction of aid on any scale necessary''. According to the diplomat, ''the UN should have concentrated on the humanitarian crisis of the kidnapped and thus perhaps it would have led to an improvement in the situation. The failures of the United Nations over the past 17 years have allowed Hamas to dig terrorist tunnels and produce missiles and rockets, and it is clear that it cannot be trusted to supervise aid entering the Strip.

An immediate ceasefire, large-scale humanitarian assistance and no forced displacement. This is what the population of the Gaza Strip needs, declared thePalestinian ambassador at the UN, Riyad Mansour, defining the United Nations Security Council's vote on the Gaza resolution as ''a step in the right direction''. ''What we are dealing with is an attempted destruction of our people and their removal from their land forever. This is Israel's goal, the real goal. No future for Palestinians in Palestine,'' Mansour said.

For Hamas instead the resolution voted by the United Nations Security Council ''is not a sufficient measure'' and ''does not respond to the catastrophic situation created by the Zionist war machine'' in the Gaza Strip. “Over the last five days the US Administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence,” the Hamas militants said in a statement. “Issuing it with this weak wording ''challenges the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly to stop Israel's aggression against our defenseless Palestinian people,” he added.

For the US “Hamas has no interest in a lasting peace” in Gaza. This was declared after the approval of the resolution on Gaza by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador at the United Nations, accusing Hamas of being “determined to repeat the horrors” of October 7 “again and again.” The United States, she added, supports Israel's right to “protect its people from acts of terrorism.” “We must work towards a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, this is the only way forward,” she said. The United States, she concluded, is “disappointed and appalled” that the resolution itself and some members of the Security Council failed to condemn the “terrible terrorist attack.”

L'Russian ambassador At the UN, for its part, it condemned what it called “shameful, cynical and irresponsible” conduct on the part of the United States for having previously vetoed the Security Council's draft resolutions. Speaking during the UN executive session, Ambassador Vasily Alekseyevich Nebenzya accused the United States of “avoiding all responsibility” and of “intentionally dragging out the negotiation process”. Nebenzya, who presented a draft amendment to the Council before the vote but saw it rejected, spoke of an 'ineffective' draft that allows Israel to continue to operate as it sees fit in Gaza.

IDF: near complete operational control of northern Gaza

Israel is continuing ground operations. IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a press conference said that the Israeli army is approaching complete “operational control” of the northern Gaza Strip and is increasing operations in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave. “IDF troops are continuing ground operations in Khan Younis and at the same time are preparing to expand activity to other areas of the Strip, with particular attention to the south,” Hagari said. The IDF also announced that an Israeli soldier was killed by Hezbollah in an attack launched from Lebanon. Hamas claimed responsibility in a statement saying it carried out the assault “with missile weapons and artillery, with direct hits.” Hezbollah explained that it launched the attack in support of the Palestinian people.

Yemen, thousands protest against anti-Houthi coalition

Meanwhile, yesterday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of several cities in Yemen, including Sana'a, to protest against the international coalition led by the United States to deal with the attacks conducted by the Houthis against ships in the Black Sea. The demonstration in Sana'a it took place with the motto ''the coalition to protect Israeli ships does not terrify us''. Among the slogans chanted by the demonstrators was ''any ship that comes close, we will hit it''. A similar demonstration took place in Saada, a Houthi stronghold in northern Yemen.