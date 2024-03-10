Hamas number 3 bunker hit, Israel fears jihad during Ramadan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the army has already eliminated Hamas' number four, the deputy political leader of the Palestinian group, Saleh al-Arouri. “Numbers three, two and one are coming,” he announced. What is considered number 3, or Marwan Issa, deputy head of the military wing, was in fact targeted in an attack on Sunday. However, his death was not confirmed either by Tel Aviv or Hamas. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant limited himself to saying that the army has achieved successes in recent days, without however specifying which ones. Issa, according to the Jewish state's army radio, was hiding in an underground bunker in the Nuseirat refugee camp. “It is not possible to eliminate only two-thirds of Hamas. You have to eliminate everything, otherwise it will come back and take over the entire Strip,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated the need for a military offensive in Rafah , although Israeli officials have assured that it is not imminent and US President Joe Biden has described the operation as “a red line”. “Avoiding action in the city in the southern Gaza Strip would be equivalent to deciding not to enter Berlin at the end of the Second World War,” Netanyahu said. According to sources gathered by CNN, the Israeli army has yet to build up the necessary forces to proceed with the offensive in Rafah and has not yet finalized plans for the evacuation of civilians, which, according to estimates, would require at least 2 weeks. However, the possibility that the operation will be launched during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began on Sunday, has not been ruled out. Ramadan worries the Israeli authorities who fear an increase in tensions. “We are aware that this month could be a month of jihad. We say to all those who think of trying: we are ready, make no mistake,” said Gallant who also accused Iran of smuggling weapons into the West Bank to “increase terror “. For the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Ramadan could instead be an opportunity for a truce. “My strongest appeal today is to honor the spirit of Ramadan by silencing the guns and removing all obstacles to ensure the delivery of life-saving aid,” he wrote in a social media post. However, the possibility of a ceasefire is still far away, despite the fact that the CIA has put pressure on Israel for a short humanitarian truce of 2-4 days, during which it would be possible to restart the currently stalled negotiations. The proposal, presented last Friday by the director of the US agency William Burns to the head of the Mossad David Barnea during a meeting in Cairo, does not, however, seem to have found fertile ground in the Tel Aviv authorities. Meanwhile, the 'Food for Gaza' initiative was launched today at the Farnesina, in the presence of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the director of the FAO Qu Dongyu, the executive director of the WFP, Cindy H. McCain, and the secretary general of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (Ficross) Jagan Chapagain. The initiative, led by Italy, will be aimed at facilitating access to food aid in Gaza, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian population and guaranteeing food security in the Strip.