Joe Biden will announce – in tonight's State of the Union speech – that he has ordered US military forces to form one emergency mission on the coast of Gaza to create a port capable of receiving ships carrying humanitarian aid from the Mediterranean. The mission involves building a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, administration sources said.

The announcement comes after the The United States has already carried out three humanitarian aid drops to provide a response to the increasingly catastrophic situation in the Strip. The new initiative sees work begin in the coming weeks on a facility off the coast of Gaza capable of accommodating large ships loaded with trucks of food, water, medicine and tents.

The ships will arrive from the port of Larnaca, in Cyprus, where they will be inspected, the American sources also announced, explaining that coordination is underway with the Israelis, to meet their security concerns, and the UN and humanitarian organizations on the ground. It will take “a few weeks” to build the pier, add the American sources who hope that it will then “over time transform into a commercial structure”.

Washington assures that the project will not require the presence of US troops in Gaza, with the military being present on ships off the coast during construction. “The forces needed to complete the mission are already in the region or will be moved soon” , the sources specify.

“We are not waiting for the Israelis, this is the moment for American leadership – the US sources conclude – and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need”.

What does the project involve?

“The project that has been developed envisages the presence of US military personnel on ships off the coast of Gaza, but does not require US military personnel to land on land to install the pier or other structures”, explained the US administration sources who they recall how Biden gave orders to “flood” Gaza with aid by land, sea and air.

“We continue and will continue to put pressure on Israel to allow greater inflows of aid by land – the sources further explain – for some time we have thought that this is the most efficient and cost-manageable way to bring aid. But we have decided, and the president he ordered, to evaluate other options, for which we must not wait for the Israelis and we are pursuing every possible channel”.

The aid arriving by sea will be distributed by the UN and other humanitarian organizations which speak of a famine situation in northern Gaza, where dozens of children have died of starvation.

Israel: 'full support' for US plan

Israel “fully supports” the US plan to create a “temporary port” on the coast of Gaza to be used as a terminal for humanitarian aid arriving by sea. This was said by an Israeli government source quoted by the “Times of Israel”, after previews of the plan that will be announced tonight by President Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech.