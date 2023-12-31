The war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas involves the Red Sea where, according to the latest news today, December 31, 2023, the US Navy has repelled a Houthi attack against a merchant ship. On “in self-defense”. The crews were killed and the fourth boat managed to escape.

The four Houthi boats, coming from the controlled areas in Yemen, attacked around 6.30 am (Yemeni time, 4.30 am in Italy) with mounted weapons and light weapons, arriving within 20 meters of the ship on which the crew “attempted to board.” “Responding to distress calls, USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely helicopters returned fire from Houthi boats in self-defense and they sank three without leaving any survivors. A fourth vessel fled the area, we read in the statement published on X by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). This is the second attack on Maersk Hangzhou in 24 hours, following Saturday's missile attack.

Netanyahu: “Our war of unparalleled morality”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in the Gaza Strip is an act of “unparalleled morality” in the face of “genocide” charges leveled by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “We will continue our defensive war, whose justice and morality are unparalleled,” he declared before the start of a Government meeting, underlining that Israel “acts in the most moral manner possible” in Gaza.

As for the fate of the Strip, we will have to wait “the day after” the end of the war or until the defeat of Hamas, Netanyahu said. “To be able to talk about the day after tomorrow, we must first get here – added the prime minister – Only the IDF will have control. Obviously, the Strip will be demilitarized. There will be no other power except Israel“.

For its part, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry regretted that Netanyahu continues to “steal the joy of the world” ahead of the new year and accused him of “preferring the extermination of the Palestinians to the recognition of his state. The international community must recognize its failure in the face of its inability to stop the genocide against our people,” he said in a statement.

South Africa filed a genocide complaint against Israel on Friday at the International Court of Justice over the military offensive on the Gaza Strip launched on October 7 in retaliation for the attack on Israeli territory launched by Palestinian militias from the Gaza Strip where they are around 1,200 people died. According to the latest toll, more than 21,800 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the offensive.

“An Egyptian delegation visited Tel Aviv last week in an attempt to reach an agreement “to end the war” between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, according to a report released today by Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The report It comes as Egyptian and Qatari mediators are trying to put in place a framework for a new ceasefire – writes the Times of Israel – although the parties do not appear to be close to an agreement, with the Israeli army showing no signs that it wants to slow down its operations in Gaza.

Almost 22 thousand victims in Gaza

Meanwhile he is getting closer to The death toll in Gaza is 22,000. In fact, at least 21,822 people have been killed in Gaza and 56,451 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported. In the last 24 hours, 150 people have been killed and 286 injured.

Israeli raid on Khan Younis

At least 10 people were injured when Israeli artillery shelling targeted a school housing displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Israeli bombing of southern Gaza has intensified in recent weeks, with the army, navy and air force targeting several locations in Khan Younis and Rafah. Right in Rafah, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire. Sixty-four people have been killed and 186 injured in Israeli attacks targeting houses in central Gaza over the past 24 hours, a medical source told Al Jazeera.

Explosives discovered in a playground in northern Gaza

The soldiers of the IDF's 14th Reserve Brigade found out explosive devices at a children's playground connected to a kindergarten on the outskirts of Shati refugee camp, in northern Gaza. The devices had been prepared before the expected arrival of the soldiers and were neutralized. The Jerusalem Post writes this, adding that the Israeli army identified four Hamas terrorists in the operation who were advancing towards them carrying explosive devices. An Israeli Air Force plane countered the cell. About half an hour later, troops identified four more terrorists in the area, who were subsequently targeted in an airstrike.

At the same time, a vehicle with terrorists on board was identified approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza City. A plane hit the group, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists. Furthermore, an IAF fighter struck a military complex from which Hamas terrorists had detonated a bomb against IDF soldiers.

Over 5,300 seriously injured await to be evacuated'

Authorities in the Gaza Strip say more than 5,300 seriously injured and ill people are urgently waiting to be evacuated. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is organizing the transport of people abroad together with the World Health Organization (WHO), OCHA reported, citing figures released by health authorities in Gaza.

In the northern Gaza Strip, it was possible to restore limited services in some health facilities including Al Ahli Arab and Al Awda hospitals and in some doctors' practices, OCHA said. Authorities are working with WHO and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to reopen more facilities. In some cases, this is done at the risk of employees' lives, as many areas are still under constant Israeli fire, the UN agency added.

Over 70% of houses destroyed

According to what Al Jazeera writes, which cites a Wall Street Journal report, the incessant Israeli bombing of Gaza which has continued for almost three months has 70% of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave destroyedto. Precisely, approximately 300,000 out of 439,000 homes were destroyed by Israeli attacks.

Analyzing satellite images, the report adds that the 29,000 bombs dropped on the Strip targeted residential areas, Byzantine churches, hospitals and shopping malls, and all civilian infrastructure was damaged to the point that it cannot be repaired. An earlier report said more than 200 archaeological and cultural heritage sites had been destroyed in Israeli bombing, considered the most destructive in modern history.

IDF: 172 Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the war

The IDF announced the death of two soldiers in fighting in the Gaza Strip. The toll of soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive thus rises to 172 victims among the Israeli military. The Israeli army reports that the latest two victims are Sergeant Major. reservist Eliraz Gabai, 37 years old, of the 7810th battalion of the Yiftah Brigade, from Petah Tikva. And reservist Sergeant First Class Liav Seada, 23 years old, of the 7107th Battalion of the Combat Engineers Corps, of Tiberias. Gabai was killed yesterday in central Gaza, while Seada was killed in the north of the Strip.

Israeli government approves appointment of new Foreign Minister

The Israeli government has approved the appointment of a new Foreign Minister to replace Eli Cohen, who will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation, a government statement said. Cohen will continue to serve as a member of the Security Cabinet while Yisrael Katz will serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the statement said. The appointments are subject to Israeli parliamentary approval.