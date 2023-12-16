They would be dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli bombings that hit Gaza. The Palestinian agency Wafa reports at least 14 deaths in air strikes that hit two houses in the northern Gaza Strip and dozens more victims due to the bombing of another house in Jabalia. According to Wafa there are also dozens of people trapped under the rubble and among the victims there are women and children.

This morning, according to the Times of Israel, after a 14-hour 'pause', The air raid warning sirens have sounded again in the Netiv HaAsara areanear Gaza.

Israeli air defense intercepted a “hostile aircraft” launched from Lebanon in the direction of Israel and another “hostile aircraft” hit the Margaliot area in northern Israel, the Israeli forces (IDF) announced, confirming that having responded by striking artillery targets in Lebanon.

Israeli attack on the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City, two women killed. As Vatican News reports, they would probably be mother and daughter, the latter murdered while trying to rescue her mother who was hit by shots from the Israeli military. Among the injured, the Vatican newspaper reports, there is a man in very serious conditions. The Israelis justified the attack by saying that weapons were kept in the parish, specifically a missile launcher.

Iran: “Mossad spy executed”

Meanwhile in Iran the death sentence was carried out on a person accused of “espionage” on behalf of Israel and of “links with foreign services, including the Mossad”. This was reported by the official Iranian agency IRNA, according to which the sentence was carried out in Zahedan prison, in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, in the south-east of the Islamic Republic. “This person collected confidential information”, was in contact with “foreign services, including Mossad, and in collaboration with others provided documents to foreign services, Mossad in particular”, we read in the Iranian article which does not identify the person nor does it provide any other details.