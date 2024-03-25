Hamas militiamen have barricaded themselves inside al-Shifa hospital and they are throwing explosives inside the maternity ward and the emergency room. The soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) support this, stating that there are ''Hamas militiamen hidden around the al-Shifa hospital' and have fired at the Israeli forces, ''causing extensive damage to the hospital buildings'' 'The Israeli military has been besieging al-Shifa for a week.

Baerbock mission begins in Egypt, Israel and the West Bank

Mission to Egypt today for German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The goal is to continue negotiations with Egyptian officials to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that is affecting the population of the Gaza Strip and stop Israel's new expansionist projects. In Cairo, Baerbock will meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. She will later fly to Israel for what will be her sixth visit to the country since the October 7 attack.

In the evening, a meeting is scheduled in Ramallah, in the West Bank, between Baerbock and the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas in the presence of the head of Palestinian diplomacy Malki.