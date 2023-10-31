Israel is hitting the entire Gaza Strip as part of the operations launched after the terrible attack by Hamas on 7 October. This was reported by the Israeli military, according to today’s news, October 31, 2023. “We will concentrate our activities in the northern area of ​​Gaza, the center of gravity of Hamas – said IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, as reported by the BBC – But we continue to strike in other areas of Gaza. We are hunting down their commanders, we attack their infrastructure and when there is an important target, we strike.”

According to news released by the IDF and reported by the Jerusalem Post, they are around 300 targets ended up in the crosshairs, also stations for launching anti-tank missiles and rockets, tunnels and military sites of the group that launched the terrible attack on 7 October. Hundreds of “terrorists” killed.

airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli jets also bombed weapons depots and Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The Israeli forces (IDF) confirmed this by reporting attacks against Hezbollah’s “terror infrastructures”.

Tensions on the border have been recorded since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has links to Hezbollah. The IDF reported rocket and anti-tank missile launches from southern Lebanon towards Israel and confirmed operations against Lebanese territory. There were deaths on both sides.