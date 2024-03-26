The United States is investigating whether or not Israel violated the international law of war. Countries that receive weapons from the US must comply with international law and must not block humanitarian activities. Israel has presented assurances that US-supplied weapons are not being used to violate humanitarian laws in Gaza.

Yesterday, at least 12 people drowned off the coast of Gaza while trying to retrieve aid packages that had been thrown into the sea, Palestinian paramedics said. After the incident, Hamas called for an end to the airdrops, calling them “offensive, wrong, inappropriate and useless”.

After the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which passed thanks to the United States abstention from the vote, Israeli forces struck targets across Gaza. Israel's foreign minister said the country “will not cease fire.”

Diplomatic talks in Qatar between Israel and Hamas do not appear to have been negatively affected by the resolution, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

On the ground in the Strip, the Israeli army said it killed 180 people in a raid on Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, which is in its second week. An Israeli general has vowed to stay until “the last terrorist is in our hands.” Witnesses say hundreds of civilians are trapped inside.

Yesterday afternoon, then, Israel killed the man who was reported to have killed Marwan Issa, deputy commander of the armed wing of Hamas, in a targeted raid that took place on March 11th.

