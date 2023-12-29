United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed his “deep concern” about the crisis in the Middle East and the risk of the conflict widening. The reference is to the possible escalation of a war between Israel and Lebanon, which “could affect the stability of the region”. Meanwhile, negotiations for the release of the Israeli hostages in exchange for a possible truce continue in Qatar, without result. And already overcrowded and under constant bombardment, the southern Gaza Strip continues to 'welcome' displaced people as Israeli operations continue in the Palestinian enclave. Here, the Washington Post relaunches, “no place is safe” and in Rafah it is estimated that more than 12,000 people live in every single square kilometer and the city has become the mirror of the growing crisis in Gaza. But “the war is not near the end”, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said and repeated. Israeli forces have identified “a hideout of Yihia Sinwar”, the leader of Hamas in Gaza. Under the apartment, the entrance to a 200 meter long tunnel “used by Hamas political and military leaders”.

