Israel prepares its response to deadly attack from Lebanon that in Mjdal Shams on the Golan killed 12 Druze children and teenagers on a soccer field. An initial Israeli military reaction, with tensions now sky-high, occurred last night but it was certainly not the final one. The timing and extent of the response was decided by the Political Security Cabinet convened at the defense complex in Tel Aviv by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu who opens the south-north Gaza passage to foreign control.

Crowds at Druze funeral of children killed in Golan attack



In Italy Crosetto worried about Italians in Lebanonsays: «The UN needs to change, it needs a belt without weapons». And in Majdal Shams, among white coffins, fear and anger, the children ask themselves: «Why are they killing us?». And Erdogan raises the possibility of invading Israel. “We could enter as we did in Karabakh and Libya,” he says. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to him: “Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended.”

To know more

Israel Raid, Beirut’s Great Fear: “No to Another War”

Alert for Italian soldiers in Lebanon. Crosetto: “Change the rules of engagement”

What happened yesterday