The Biden administration is preparing for a possible expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict to the entire Middle East and focuses on adequately protecting its forces in the region. This was revealed by American and Israeli sources cited by the Axios website, according to which US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister of the Jewish State Yoav Gallant discussed it in the phone call they had two days ago, after the Defense Forces Israelis have expanded operations in Gaza. And this scenario could also be at the center of the talks that Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman will have tomorrow in Washington.

Adding to the concerns of the Biden administration is also the belief of the Israeli intelligence services that Hezbollah will increase the intensity of its attacks against Israel on the northern border due to Israel’s ground operation in Gaza.

New Biden-Netanyahu conversation expected today

Meanwhile, today Joe Biden will have a new telephone conversation with Benyamin Netanyahu. The White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, anticipated this in an interview with CNN. Responding to a question about attacks on American bases in Syria and Iraq conducted by pro-Iranian militias, Sullivan said: “We said that if our troops were attacked, we would respond. We have replied. If they are attacked again, we will respond again. We are vigilant – he assured – because we are witnessing high threats.”

Iran’s repeated warnings

The repeated warnings from Iran, which has directly threatened the United States with attacks if the situation in Gaza did not improve, also go in this direction. Israel has “crossed the red line” and “could force everyone to intervene”, was the message posted today on the account of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. “Washington asks us to do nothing, but continues to ensure broad support for Israel. The United States – writes Raisi – has sent messages to the axis of resistance (the forces supported by Iran in the Middle East, Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah including), but received a clear response on the battlefield.”

Iran has no interest in widening the war in the Middle East, but “the risk of its involvement exists and the ‘red line’ for Tehran is the possible decapitation of Hamas”, as would be Israel’s intentions. This is what Iranian sources tell Adnkronos, underlining how Tehran has already achieved “an important strategic victory on 7 October with the humiliation inflicted on the Jewish State, but it could be tempted to go further”, in the case of a massive operation against Hamas or Hezbollah.

Not to mention that it could be dragged into the conflict by the militias supported by the Iranian regime in Iraq, Syria or Yemen who carried out a series of attacks on American bases. “These days the political leaders in Tehran are euphoric”, underline the sources, clarifying however that the same feelings are not shared by the population. And they mention what happened at the Azadi stadium in the capital in the aftermath of the attacks on 7 October, as emerges from a video that went viral: hundreds of fans can be seen at the match between Perspolis FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC singing in chorus, ‘Stick your Palestinian flag up the…”, while the Pasdaran try to hoist it at the stadium in solidarity with Hamas.

The spokesman for the Guardians of the Iranian Revolution, Ramezan Sharif, returned yesterday to threaten: “Even if some hands are unable to reach the Zionist regime, the same hands can strike the American bases that are leading this war”, he said , claiming that “the US supply of bombs to the Zionists is closely monitored” and “if these operations persist, if Washington continues to support the entity and Palestinian casualties increase, the region could become highly unstable“. Sharif then turned to “supporters of the Zionist entity, especially Washington”, saying that “they should be aware that continued Palestinian deaths will test Muslim patience.”

A threat that followed the one already pronounced at the UN General Assembly by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian: “I frankly say to the men of the American government, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not want an expansion of the war in region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire“.

The USA and the attempt to ease tension

Before the October 7 attack, the United States was trying to ease tensions in the Middle East. Biden was working on a mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that included the kingdom’s historic deal with Israel and was also expected to include a “Palestinian component.”