Tension is rising dangerously in the Middle East: Israel has struck Damascus, hitting an Iranian consulate building and killing several Pasdaran, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy. A first-rate objective, considered the most important after the death of Soleimani: the commander of the Quds Force and responsible for Syria and Lebanon was the bridgehead between Tehran and Hezbollah and, probably, the man who guaranteed the Iranian weapons to the party of God. An operation that risks triggering the revenge of the ayatollahs: “The response will be harsh”, warned the Iranian ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari. The raid – for which Israel has not yet confirmed responsibility – targeted Damascus and the consulate where the ambassador was also resident, who escaped unharmed together with his family.

Among the rubble of the struck building there are – according to the Observatory for Human Rights in Syria – the bodies of at least three other people, in addition to the 5 Pasdaran. The operation took place while internal tension is also rising in Israel, where for the second consecutive day, the streets have once again called for “elections” and the resignation of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu – who underwent a surprise hernia operation last night – with a demonstration in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem attended by thousands.

In Gaza, meanwhile, after a siege that lasted several days the army withdrew from the Shifa hospital while the IDF, on the trail of the Hamas leaders for months, also arrested the sister of Ismail Hanyeh, (the head of the Palestinian faction who is in Qatar) suspected “of contacts with operatives of the Islamic faction and of supporting acts of terrorism”. Returning to the attack in Damascus, the raid hit the consular headquarters – next to the embassy – in the Mezzeh neighborhood, where several foreign embassies and UN buildings are housed. Images and comments that appeared on the web indicated a “leveled” building, inside which Zahedi was located and, according to some information that appeared in the Israeli and Iranian media, his deputy, Mohammad Hadi Rahimi.

Zahedi was the highest Pasdaran officer, in command of operations for Syria and Lebanon and, according to some sources in Israel, one of the key men of Tehran's military apparatus in the area. According to Ambassador Akbari, the target was hit “by F-35 fighters with six missiles.” The Syrian state agency, SANA, said that military defense systems thwarted the Israeli attack, shooting down some of the missiles. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian immediately called on the international community to take action against Israel. In a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Amir-Abdollahian “accused the Zionist regime and called for a serious response from the international community to these criminal actions.”

Meanwhile in Jerusalem the mega protest against the Netanyahu government, which began on Sunday evening in front of the Knesset, was repeated on Monday evening, bringing tens of thousands of Israelis into the streets shouting 'Resign for Benyamin Netanyahu's government'. Not since the demonstrations against the Prime Minister's judicial reform have we seen so many people on the streets. Many of the demonstrators, Israeli flag flying, had stickers reading 'Government go away'. Many tents have been set up on the streets leading to the Knesset: the protesters' demand is for general elections to be held by the end of the year. On the conflict front in Gaza, on the 178th day of hostilities, the army spokesman, after leaving Shifa, denounced that Hamas had transformed the place “into a military headquarters and destroyed the complex”.

The Islamic faction's health ministry said it had discovered dozens of “martyrs' bodies” in the hospital, adding that material damage was “very significant” to all buildings. However, there were few developments on the talks front. However, Israel speaks of “some progress” in the indirect negotiations which “will intensify in the next few days” in Cairo, underlining that the game is being played in parallel with the operation in Rafah, which yesterday Netanyahu confirmed as forthcoming. And precisely on this, developments are expected from a virtual meeting that should take place very closely between the Israelis and the Biden administration.

