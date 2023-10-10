For Vladimir Putin, the blame for the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essentially the fault of the United States which over time has exerted pressure on both parties involved. And they have never taken into consideration the fundamental interests of the Palestinians, first of all, that of implementing the resolutions of the UN Security Council on the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state, said Putin, in his meeting in the Kremlin with the Iraqi prime minister visits Moscow.

The escalation in the Middle East is a clear example of the failure of US policy in the region, Putin said in his first public statement since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, stressing that Washington “tried to monopolize the agreements, without worrying about finding compromises acceptable to both parties”.

Russia-Hamas, relations

Russia’s relations with Hamas have intensified since the start of the war against Ukraine, as relations with Israel have deteriorated, but Moscow’s influence on Hamas is considered minimal. A few months after the invasion began, a delegation of high-ranking Hamas officials arrived in Moscow, where they were received by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov. And in these hours, the Russian leadership continues to identify Hamas with the Palestinian leadership.