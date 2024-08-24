Israel-Hamas War, New Talks in Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire. Iran: “Our Response to Israel Will Be Precise and Calculated”

Hamas confirms it has sent a delegation to Cairo, where a new round of negotiations for a truce in Gaza is underway which includes high-level delegations from the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar, the Izzat al-Rishq group official confirmed in a statement. The Palestinian Islamic movement, however, has ruled out taking part directly in the talks. It is in Cairo only to be updated on the progress of the negotiations, the Guardian writes.



Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to take part in the Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Saturday, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Iran, retaliation on Israel will be “precise and calculated”

Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has assured that the Islamic Republic will give a “precise and calculated” response to Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.



“The Islamic Republic will give its response in a precise, calculated and controlled manner, taking into account all the necessary dimensions,” Araghchi told reporters, according to the Entekhab daily.



The minister added that in his telephone conversations yesterday with his counterparts from the UK, Germany and France, he stressed that “the action of the Zionist regime (Israel) aimed at violating the security and sovereignty of Iran will not go unanswered.” “This revenge will be taken at the right time and in the right way,” he said.

Egypt’s Al Red channel reported that “Israel will inform Cairo that it is ready to withdraw from five of the eight security points along the Philadelphia Axis, on the border between Egypt and Gaza.” Control of the corridor is one of the issues negotiators are working on as a preparatory act for the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and the truce in Gaza.



Meanwhile, the Saudi daily newspaper al Sharq writes that “Israel has asked for the release of five live hostages per week during the ceasefire if the phases are no longer three but only one.”