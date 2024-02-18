Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on the government to reject “any attempt to unilaterally impose a Palestinian state on Israel.” The prime minister submitted a statement to the ministers for a vote in which he reiterated Israel's opposition to any “international diktat”. Netanyahu also responds to Brazilian President Lula according to whom “what is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, but a genocide”. “Shameful phrases, he crosses the red line,” comments the Israeli prime minister.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu accepted the request of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to limit the entry of Israeli Arabs to the Temple Mount/Mosque Mount complex during Ramadan, despite the contrary opinion of the Shin Bet. In a statement, the Israeli prime minister's office called the decision “balanced” and said that it “allows freedom of worship within the limits of security requirements determined by the security authorities.”

