The Qatar at the center of mediation in the war between Israel and Hamas

welcomes the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council today (Ccg) for a meeting which, sources in Doha underline with Adnkronos, will serve to “realign the countries of the area and see if there is space for a common position”. The leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are expected in the emirate – after the preparatory meeting of the Foreign Ministers – as guests of the Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Negotiations under the radar, but at a very high level”

Rotating President of the GCC, Qatar wants to discuss the “latest regional and international developments”, with a particular focus on the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, following the end of the truce last Fridaysays the general secretary of the GCC, Yassim Mohamed Al Budaiwi. In Dohaeven after the departure of the Mossad leaders recalled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Negotiations continue “under the radar, but at a very high level” the sources underline, according to which Qatar, after the first phase of the release of the hostages, “has further raised the bar, to try to move towards a longer-term solution”.

“The Qataris enjoy the trust of all the major international players and also of representatives of Israel“, observe the sources, despite the statements of the prime minister, who, faced with a public opinion that “is increasingly disturbed and suffering” due to the thousands of Palestinian civilian victims, urges the international community to “investigate the war crimes committed by the occupation forces in the Strip”. And although a senior official of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in recent days that he wanted to “settle accounts” with Qatar once its role in the negotiations on the release of the hostages from Gaza.

In Doha, however, for the moment the management of Gaza after the end of the war is not among the priorities. Qatar believes it is premature to talk about itbecause “we don’t want to burn any solution”, preferring one option to another, exposing names or hypotheses that would risk losing credibility while the prospect of a new structure for the Strip still appears distant.

Just as the one regarding Hamas leaders hosted in Qatar is also considered “a false problem”. and whom Israel would like to hunt down to eliminate, in the emirate as in any other country they live. “Be careful not to fixate on some people of a group that is very large and diversified, the problem rather – warn observers – is that of violent radicalism, of the ideology of violent resistance” at the basis of the attack of 7 October and of “how defuse it.” An ideology that in Doha as in other capitals of the Arab world but also in the West they do not believe can be eradicated by military means.