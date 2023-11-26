The third day of suspension of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, after Saturday’s tensions which had raised fears of a resumption of the conflict, ended without a hitch: 14 Israelis and 3 Thais were released and in exchange 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from prison . And now there is also an extension of the ceasefire, which was due to expire tomorrow. Beyamin Netanyahu, speaking with Joe Biden, said that “there is an agreement plan that provides for the release of 10 hostages for each additional day of truce”.

Yesterday began with the best auspices, because Hamas handed over to Israel the new list of hostages to be released. In the following hours, 14 Israelis and 3 Thai citizens were handed over to the Red Cross, and then transferred to Israeli territory. Among the names, Avigail Idan stands out, a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl who was orphaned after the attack on October 7. The others are Elma Avraham (84), Aviva Adrian Siegal (62), Hagar Brodetz (40), Ofri Brodetz (10), Yuval Brodetz (8), Uriah Brodetz (4), Hen Goldstein-Almog (48), Agam Goldstein -Almog (17), Gal Goldstein-Almog (11), Tal Goldstein-Almog (8), Dafna Elyakim (15), Ela Elyakim (8). And there is also a 25-year-old with dual Russian nationality, Ron Kriboy: a “homage” to Vladimir Putin for the Russian position on the Palestinian issue, Hamas was keen to underline, determined to shore up its protection network.

They are all fine except the older woman, Elma, who was hospitalized but her life is not at risk. This time Hamas did not separate the families as had happened the day before, and this was also a sign of not wanting to create obstacles. As for Israel, it fulfilled its part of the agreement by freeing 39 Palestinians, all minors. Meanwhile, 237 aid trucks and 7 fuel tankers entered Gaza from Egypt. The highest number so far. Three days without fighting and raids have brought some relief to Gaza’s more than 2 million residents, most of whom have been forced from their homes. For this reason, efforts to extend the truce are more lively than ever. Egypt and Qatar have continued to speak with Hamas and according to a source close to the Palestinian movement there is a willingness to take a further pause of “two to four” days to “guarantee the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners”.

The pressure on Israel is carried out above all by the United States. Biden underlined that “the agreement” between the parties “is working” and explained that his objective is to “extend the pause in fighting beyond tomorrow”. Then she telephoned Netanyahu and the two leaders, the White House reported, “agreed that they will continue to work to secure the release of all hostages.”

While the Israeli prime minister has made it known that progress is being made, with “an agreement plan that provides for the release of 10 hostages for each additional day of truce”. Netanyahu, however, made clear that Israel’s overall plans for Gaza remain unchanged. After the ceasefire, he explained to Biden, “we will resume with all strength to achieve the objectives of the war”. A concept also reiterated previously, during a visit to the troops located in the north of the Strip: “We will get to the bottom of it.” Which means not only the release of all the hostages, but also “the destruction of Hamas” and obtaining “the guarantee that Gaza can no longer represent a threat to Israel”. A threat that is still strong, according to the army. Because senior military officials believe that the Strip’s militiamen are using this truce to renew their forces and improve plans for the next phase of the war. On the other hand, tension also remains high in the West Bank: 6 Palestinians were killed between night and dawn, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

