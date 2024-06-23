At least 42 dead and many injured, according to Palestinian sources, is the toll of an Israeli army raid on the Shati refugee camp and in the suburb of Tuffah, in Gaza City, in the center of the Strip. According to the Jewish state, the target of the raids was the head of the Hamas operations department Raad Saad. The Red Cross reports that, in another attack in the south of the country, the headquarters of the international organization was damaged and 25 people were killed. Israel denies responsibility.

Al Jazeera: Israel intensifies attacks in Rafah

Israeli forces are intensifying airstrikes and artillery shelling on the southern city of Rafah. This was reported by Al Jazeera Arabic correspondents, according to whom Israeli forces are blowing up some houses in the Brazil neighborhood (to the south), while Israeli helicopters and tanks are engaged in firefights in the center of the city.

Hezbollah, if there is war against Israel we will respond

Hezbollah is ready to respond to a possible war against Israel “with all its resources”. The leader of the Shiite group, Hassan Nasrallah, reiterated this in a video released on the X account of the Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen TV. “In the event that an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without limits and without restrictions”, Nasrallah says in the video. “Whoever thinks of a war against us will regret it”, he concludes.

Media, Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in the West Bank

Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that Israeli troops opened fire in the West Bank town of ar-Ram, wounding at least six people. The attacks allegedly occurred near the separation wall, built by Israel, which surrounds the Palestinian city located northeast of Jerusalem. Wafa also reported Israeli raids in the Ein el-Sultan camp in Jericho, in the towns of Anabta and Kafr al-Labad near Tulkarem, and in the town of Tuqu near Bethlehem. Citing local sources, the agency said the raids triggered clashes in Tuqu, with Israeli forces using rubber-coated bullets and tear gas and wounding dozens of Palestinians.

USA, Gallant: “Meetings in the USA crucial for future war”

“The meetings with senior US officials will be crucial for the future of the war.” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this before leaving for the United States. Gallant will see Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his counterpart Lloyd Austin, CIA director William Burns and Biden’s special correspondent in the Middle East Amos Hochstein.

Anti-government protests in Tel Aviv, three arrests

Israeli police arrested three people in Tel Aviv during an anti-government demonstration. This was reported by the Times of Israel, according to which the police removed a group of people who were blocking the road in front of Beit Jabotinsky, the headquarters of the Likud party, shortly after the end of the protests which, like every Saturday, take place in the cities (as in many places in Israel) to demand the release of the hostages and new elections. According to police reports, the group blocked the road while burning tires and “endangered” passers-by. Online footage shows scuffles between some protesters and mounted officers who intervened in the crowd to disperse the gathering and clear the road. Yair Golan, leader of the Israeli Labor Party, denounced the arrests of the protesters on X: “Tonight’s violence has gone beyond all limits,” he wrote. “The police must not be allowed to become a tool in the hands of a corrupt government that seeks the destruction of Israel,” he added.