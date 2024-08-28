New Israeli raid in the West Bank. Ten Palestinians were killed in a large-scale operation conducted by the IDF with the use of drones. The intervention, according to military sources as reported by the Times of Israel, is expected to last several days.

The operation is mainly focused on the Tulkarm area, but troops are also carrying out activities in Jenin, Nablus and Tubas. According to the army, several wanted Palestinians were also arrested during the operation. Israeli security forces said they were conducting an “anti-terrorist operation” in Jenin and Tulkarm.

Troops participating in the large-scale IDF raid in the West Bank are operating in an area from which an attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv occurred in recent days, military sources said. The army believes the terrorist network that planned and directed the attack is based in the Tulkarm area.

According to Palestinians, main roads in Jenin were closed with armed clashes in the city’s refugee camp.

One IDF soldier killed in the raid

The IDF also announced that one of their soldiers lost his life in the latest fighting. This is Sergeant Major Amit Friedman, 19, who was killed fighting in southern Gaza. He was a member of the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.