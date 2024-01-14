This evening Hamas released the video of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip 100 days after their kidnapping. The videos appear in the videos: Noa Argamani, 26 years old, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Iti Sabirsky, 38. This was reported by the Haaretz website which speaks of ''psychological warfare'' on the part of Hamas and chooses not to show the videos. Hamas added that the fate of the three will be revealed tomorrow.

Noa Argamani had been kidnapped by militiamen at the Supernova rave festival in the Negev desert. The video of the kidnapping of the Israeli student, while she was separated from her boyfriend in tears and crying for help, was circulated in the first hours of the massacre. A ten-second clip that went around the world, where the girl is seen being loaded onto the back of a motorbike and taken to the Gaza Strip.

''We know nothing'' about many of the hostages taken to the Gaza Strip on 7 October and ''most likely many of them were killed due to Israeli bombings,'' the spokesperson of the al-Qassam Brigades declared in a video message , the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida. “The others are in danger and the enemy is responsible for their fate,” he added.

100 days of war, almost 24 thousand dead in Gaza

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,968 deaths, 100 days after the start of the Israeli operation following the massacre of October 7th. The Hamas-led Ministry of Health declared this, adding that 60,582 thousand people were injured.

''The situation is horrible and we are stuck. The president's patience is running out''. This is how an American official described on condition of anonymity to the Axios news site the position of the United States and President Joe Biden, ''frustrated'' with Israel's refusal to accept most of Washington's requests to ease tension with Gaza. Axios recalls that the last telephone conversation between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dates back to December 23 and ended with the American president's decision to cut off communication.

Houthis: “We will continue attacks against Red Sea ships”

Meanwhile, the Houthis say that the attacks against ships crossing the Red Sea will continue as long as the attacks against the Gaza Strip continue. This was stated by Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, explaining that the air raids carried out by the United States will not stop the militiamen in their ''humanitarian and religious commitment in support of the Palestinian people''. American fighter jets continue to fly over Yemen, Abdulsalam claimed, quoted by the broadcaster al-Jazeera.

The Pentagon has denied new raids conducted today against targets of the Shiite Houthi militiamen in Yemen. An official from the Defense Department in Washington reported this on condition of anonymity. Previously the Houthi television, Al Masirah, had reported new air raids conducted by the United States and Great Britain against a structure in the northern part of the province of Hodeidah, Yemen. Sky News Arabia, citing local sources, then said that the target hit was located in the mountainous area of ​​Al-Luheya district.