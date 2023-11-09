Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza while thousands of inhabitants of the enclave have moved south according to the latest news from today 9 November. Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced this in a televised statement. “We have seen 50,000 Gazans move from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south. They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north,” he said, “Hamas has lost control and continues to lose control in the north.”

Close negotiations for a truce: hypothesis of agreement

Meanwhile, negotiations for a humanitarian truce in Gaza are becoming increasingly closer. An agreement to secure the release of a large number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza still appears vague, although negotiations involving the United States, Israel, Qatar and Hamas continue actively. Egypt would be leading the mediation effort: the focus is on an exchange, which involves the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. According to a source familiar with the talks, cited by the BBC, the release of 12 hostages in the hands of Hamas, half of them Americans, is on the table in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause. The pause, the source highlights, would allow Hamas to release the hostages and Egypt to provide humanitarian aid to both southern and northern Gaza. The issue concerns the duration of the pause and the situation in the north, where there is intense fighting.

The position of Israel and Hamas

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated that “there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages”, according to local media reports.

On the opposite front, Hamas also continues to hold the line. “We reiterate that the only way” for the release of the hostages “is a global agreement for the total or partial exchange of prisoners”, said Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.Mo: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Rafah, ‘put an end to this nightmare’

UN: “War crimes committed by both Hamas and Israel”

“In Rafah, I was at the gates of what is the nightmare that lives in Gaza. I feel, deep down, the pain and immense suffering of every person whose loved ones have been killed. We must all feel this shared pain and ask end to this nightmare.” This was stated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who yesterday visited the crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. And he accused both Palestinian armed groups and Israel of committing war crimes in relation to the October 7 attack and the “collective punishment of civilians” and their “illegal forced evacuation.”

Six people were killed in a raid by Israeli forces on a residential building in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera reports this, citing the Palestinian news agency Wafa. “The bodies of six people have been recovered following an Israeli attack on a residential building in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza,” writes Al Jazeera.

