Israel-Hamas war, latest news today November 29th

As the extended truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth and potentially final day today, Wednesday, November 29, diplomatic efforts are underway to extend it. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had received a list of the names of kidnapped Israelis that Hamas is expected to release later in the day, the sixth group of hostages to be freed under the truce.

However, Israel would not be willing to extend the ceasefire beyond Sunday 3 December, Haaretz wrote yesterday, citing sources in Qatar, where talks are underway between the head of the Mossad David Barnea, the head of the CIA William Burns and the prime minister of Qatar on expanding the number of Israeli hostages eligible for release once the current agreement is completed and on the possibility of a longer truce between Israel and Hamas.

Israel-Hamas truce

The agreement between Israel and Hamas was extended on Monday for another two days. Now Hamas is “trying to extend the truce”, a member of the militant group’s political bureau said, CNN reported. Ghazi Hamad said Hamas is using all the cards it has in the negotiations. Hamas released 12 more hostages yesterday – 10 Israelis and two Thai citizens, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli prime minister’s office said. No Americans were released, although the White House had previously said that two women were expected to be released. The White House said it hoped some Americans could be released today.

The 12 were transferred by the Red Cross to Egypt, through the Rafah crossing. Then, they returned home and met family members in different hospitals. With their release, the number of hostages released in the last five days as part of the agreement between Hamas and Israel rises to 85 (61 Israeli civilians). The Israeli hostages freed in the last few hours are Gabriela Leimberg (59 years old) Mia Leimberg (17 years old) Clara Marman (63 years old) Tamar Metzger (78 years old) Ditza Hayman (84 years old) Norlin Babdila (60 years old) Ada Sagi (75 years old) Ophelia Edith Roitman (77 years old) Rimon Kirsht (36 years old) and Merav Tal (53 years old).

The list of hostages that Hamas will release today

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had received a list with the names of the kidnapped Israelis that Hamas is expected to release later in the day. Under the terms of the agreement, the ceasefire could be extended by additional days – up to a total of 10 days, including the first four – if Hamas releases at least 10 more hostages per day, while Israel releases more security detainees in a ratio of three prisoners for every hostage.

Hamas’ accusations

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire after the IDF reported the explosion of bombs in the north and the wounding of some soldiers. The spokesman for the al Qassam brigades Abu Obeidah spoke of a “clear violation” of the truce by Israel, explaining that Hamas “managed this violation”. “We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy respects it and we ask the mediators to put pressure on the occupation to adhere to all terms of the truce on the ground and in the air,” he added.