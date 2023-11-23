The truce between Israel and Hamss and the release of the hostages have been postponed, initially scheduled for today according to the latest news of Thursday 23 November. The negotiations in Doha for the agreement “are continuing positively” and in the next few hours there will be an announcement of the truce, assured the spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al-Ansari, according to whom Doha is working with the two parties and with the United States “to ensure the rapid initiation of the truce and to provide what is necessary to ensure the commitment of the parties to the agreement”.

“There is no reason to worry” about the postponement of the entry into force of the hostage agreement, assured a source familiar with the negotiations, according to whom “it does not depend on a breakdown in the talks, but rather on the need to resolve the administrative issues that need to be addressed.”

The truce should have started this morning at 10 (9 in Italy). “The release (of the hostages) will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday,” said Israeli security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, quoted by the Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers and the N12 channel yesterday. “Talks for the release of our hostages are progressing and will continue on an ongoing basis,” he added

The agreement between Israel and Hamas: what it provides

The agreement includes the release of 100 hostages from Gaza in exchange for 300 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Israel’s cabinet approved the deal early Wednesday, after weeks of difficult negotiations mediated by Qatar and the United States. The first step of the agreement includes the gradual release of 50 Israeli women and children who have been held by militants in Gaza since the October 7 terrorist attack. In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released. In a second phase, another 50 Israeli hostages will be exchanged in small groups for another 150 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire will be accompanied by increased aid deliveries to the suffering civilian population in the Gaza Strip, where food, water, electricity and medical supplies are in short supply.

Israel has said the ceasefire will last at least four days, but could be extended by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. There is a maximum of 10 days for the entire exchange. After that, the Israeli army’s fight against Hamas and other Islamic extremists in the Gaza Strip will continue.

Of the 240 people kidnapped and taken to Gaza, four women have so far been released by Hamas. A young soldier was rescued by the Israeli army. The army also found the bodies of two people. It is unclear how many hostages are still alive. Local media reported that Israel will send an initial list of names of hostages to be released. The abducted mothers and children would not be separated.

The Israeli government announced on Wednesday the names and details of 300 imprisoned Palestinians who are eligible for release. There are 123 people under the age of 18 on the list. The youngest are 14 years old. According to the list, 33 prisoners are girls and women. They are accused of throwing firebombs, arson and knife attacks, among other crimes. No prisoner in prison for murder is expected to be released. Once free, they will have to return to the places where they lived before detention, such as the West Bank or East Jerusalem.