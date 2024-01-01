The air defense intercepted 18, while nine others fell in open places, Israeli media reported. One of the commanders of the 7 October attack was killed

Hamas fired 27 rockets at Israel on the stroke of the New Year at midnight. The air defense intercepted 18, while nine others fell in open places, Israeli media reported. Sirens went off in several central locations including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod and Sderot in the south. The sound of anti-aircraft fire was heard in Tel Aviv. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the launch in a video, saying the M90 ​​rockets were fired in response to Israel's “massacres of civilians” in Gaza.

One of the commanders of the 7 October attack was killed

The Israeli army (IDF) announced that it had killed a commander of the Nukhba, the elite Hamas force, with a night air raid in Deir al Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip. The man, identified as Adel Msammah, is accused of leading the October 7 attack on Kissufim and directing his men against the Israeli communities of Be'eri and Nirim. Msammah subsequently led fighting against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reports.

29 Israeli soldiers out of 170 victims of friendly fire

Of the 170 Israeli soldiers killed so far in the ground offensive in Gaza, 29 were victims of friendly fire. The Israeli army made this known today.