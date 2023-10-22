Two weeks after the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel led new bombings in southern Gaza according to the latest news today October 22, 2023. Raid on a mosque in Jenin, bombs on the airports of Damascus and Aleppo. At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis. Other raids also hit Rafah, report Palestinian sources cited by the Guardian, recalling that only a few hours earlier Tsahal’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, had renewed the appeal to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip to move south “for their safety” .

Israeli raid on mosque in refugee camp in Jenin, one dead and three injured

An Israeli raid was also conducted against the al-Ansar mosque, in a refugee camp in Jenin, in the West Bank. One Palestinian was killed and three others were injured, as reported by the director of the Jenin Red Crescent, Mahmoud al-Saadi, who had initially reported two deaths. According to Israeli military sources there was a bunker under the mosque “used by terrorists as a command center for planning attacks and a base for their implementation”. This morning’s raids are an “operation against terrorists” of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, specifies Tsahal. Since the start of the war with Hamas in Gaza last 7 October, 89 Palestinians killed in the West Bank. The PA Ministry of Health denounces the killing of two more Palestinians, in Nablus and Tubas, again by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Israeli raid against Damascus and Aleppo airports

Israel has also bombed the airports of Damascus and Aleppo, official Syrian military sources report, specifying that both airports are not in condition to function. The planes will be diverted to Latakia. The raids began at 5.25am this morning (local time). In Damascus one person was killed, a civilian employee of the airport, and another was injured. The missiles damaged the runways of the airports, putting them out of action. Already last week Israel had struck the two airports. Israel accuses Iran of sending weapons to groups it supports in the region through airports in Syria.

Israel strikes southern Lebanon: “Hezbollah drags the country into war”

Israeli forces also bombed the south of Lebanon, denouncing the presence of a “terrorist cell” that was planning attacks with anti-tank cruise missiles against the village of Avim, in the north of the country and denouncing Hezbollah’s intention “to drag the Lebanon at war”, as Tsahal spokesman Jonathan Conricus said. Since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas, Hezbollah has launched missiles against northern Israel every day. But now it seems that a new phase has begun on this second front. Israel will evacuate another 14 communities in the north (Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She’ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Liman, Matzuva, Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv’on and Ramot Naftali). A few thousand Lebanese have also left the border regions for the city of Tyre. In the latest clashes, four Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad militiamen in Lebanon died and three Israeli soldiers were injured, one of them seriously. Two farmers of Thai origin were also injured.

The United States activates air defense systems throughout the Middle East

Meanwhile, the United States is moving to increase its military preparedness in the Middle East, ordering the activation of air defense systems “across” the region and warning other US forces that could be deployed soon, the Times of Israel reports.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the moves are in response to “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces throughout the Middle East.” “These steps will strengthen regional deterrence efforts, increase protection of U.S. forces in the region, and facilitate the defense of Israel.”

Austin does not specify how many additional U.S. troops will be deployed to the region. “I will continue to evaluate the requirements of our force posture in the region and will consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary,” he said, adding that the moves come after “detailed discussions” with US President Joe Biden .

Austin said the deployment of a Thaad battery for high-altitude air defense as well as another battalion of Patriot missiles has been activated at several sites in the region.