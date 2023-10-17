Joe Biden’s mission to the Middle East. The White House has confirmed that the American president will be in Israel tomorrow. Meanwhile, over 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets were hit in the raids conducted overnight by the Israel Defense Forces on the Gaza Strip. These are the latest news today Tuesday 17 October 2023.

Biden in Israel and Jordan

US President Joe Biden will therefore be in Israel tomorrow, Wednesday 18 October, “to demonstrate his firm support for Israel in the face of the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas and to consult on the next steps”. Then Biden will go to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Here, the White House underlines in a note, “it will reiterate that Hamas does not represent the right of the Palestinian people to dignity and self-determination and will discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza”.

IDF: 200 Hamas and Jihad targets hit in raid on Gaza

Over 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets were hit in raids conducted by the Israel Defense Forces on the Gaza Strip overnight. This was reported by the IDF themselves, according to which the incursions also started from Navy ships, which hit Hamas command centers and ammunition depots. At least 49 Palestinians were killed in raids conducted in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, in Khan Younis and Rafah. This was announced by the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

Head of Hamas Shura killed in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Force and the Shin Bet in a joint statement said that Asma al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council, was killed during operations in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli security forces, al-Mazini was the ‘minister’ responsible for Hamas prisoners in Israeli prisons and directed terrorist attacks against Israel. Al-Mazini was responsible for negotiations on the exchange of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

US sends 2000 marines to the area

CNN reported that the United States is sending a US Marine rapid response force to waters off the coast of Israel, adding that the Pentagon is preparing American troops for a potential deployment to the country. A defense official close to the operation spoke of a force of 2,000 Marines and sailors.