“Precise and targeted” operation by the Israeli Defense Forces since night “in a specific area” of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City . The biltz against Hamas was carried out “on the basis of intelligence information and operational necessity”. The IDF explains this in a note, which continues: “We are conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and save our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians of Gaza”.

“The IDF forces – we read again – include medical teams and Arabic speaking people who have undergone specific training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm be caused to civilians used by Hamas as human shields“.

In recent weeks, the statement further explains, “The IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of Shifa Hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law., and allowed all the time needed to stop this illegal abuse of the hospital. Yesterday the IDF once again communicated to the competent authorities in Gaza that all military activities inside the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately – write the Israeli Defense Forces -, this did not happen.”

The IDF, we therefore read, “also facilitated large-scale evacuations of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with the hospital authorities”. Then the ultimatum: “We call on all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender“.

Israeli tanks overall

Israeli tanks then entered the hospital complex, a journalist from the Palestinian Wafa agency told CNN. “We can see the tank guns pointing towards the hospital. We are not sure if the soldiers are in the buildings, but they are inside the compound in tanks,” Khader Al Za’anoun said.

There were firefights throughout the courtyard and some windows of one of the buildings were broken, Al Za’anoun added. Hundreds of staff and patients are still in al Shifa, according to the most recent reports from the hospital, along with several thousand people who have sought refuge from Israel’s air and ground offensive.

Hamas accuses US: “Green light for Israel for new massacres”

According to a Hamas statement, both Israel and the United States are responsible for the Israeli army’s raid on Gaza’s largest hospital. The attack on Al-Shifa also constitutes a failure on the part of the United Nations in the defense of the Palestinians, the Islamist organization said, specifying that “the silence of the UN and the betrayal of many countries and regimes will not dissuade our people Palestinian from clinging to their land and their legitimate national rights.”

Hamas claims the US has given Israel “the green light to commit further massacres against civilians”, endorsing Israel’s “false narrative” that the Islamist group is using Al-Shifa hospital as a command base and control.

Yesterday, the White House and Pentagon said Hamas is storing weapons and operating a command center from Al-Shifa hospital. The remarks echoed those of Israel, which Palestinian hospital officials and Hamas have consistently rejected.

West Bank, IDF arrest Hamas leader

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces have arrested Hamas leader Hussein Abu Queiq in Ramallah. This was reported by the Quds portal with reference to local sources, according to which the exponent of the Islamist group was stopped during a raid in the city of Al-Bira in the West Bank.

The Israeli army has not yet announced Abu Queiq’s arrest. In the past, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority had repeatedly detained and arrested him for his activities with Hamas.