New exchange of hostages by Hamas with Palestinian prisoners today, Sunday 26 November 2023. An Israeli army spokesperson announced that 14 Israeli citizens and 3 foreigners were handed over to the Red Cross. who were held hostage by Hamas, according to what was communicated by the international organization itself. This was reported by the Haaretz website. According to information reported by the Israeli army, a total of 17 hostages were freed today, and a woman in serious condition was transferred directly to hospital.

While Hamas announced that it had handed over 14 Israeli and four Thai hostages to the Red Crossaccording to what we read on the Haaretz website.

Hamas had previously announced the release of a hostage with Russian citizenship. In a statement it is specified that this occurs “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause”. Hamas handed over the Russian hostage to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Among the hostages freed and handed over to the Red Cross there is also Abigail Edan, the 4-year-old girl orphaned on October 7 and kidnapped by Hamas. A total of eight children were released today by Hamas as part of the third day of exchange.

THE 39 Palestinian prisoners released today as part of the third day of exchange are all minors. According to what was announced by the Palestinian agency Wafa, these are only boys, 21 of whom are from Jerusalem, one from Gaza and the rest of the West Bank. In the first group of released prisoners there were 24 women and 15 minors and in the second six women and 33 minors.

Today is third day of a four-day truce. Another 24 hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign citizens, were freed on Friday, followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens, on Saturday. Qatar, which has mediated between Israel and Hamas, said it hoped the truce could be further extended with the release of more abductees.

Hamas works to extend truce

Hamas has announced its intention to release all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, over 200, in exchange for the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. Ghazi Hammad declared this to al-Jazeera, explaining that Hamas is working to extend the truce. ”Our priority is to stop the aggression against our people. We want to stop the genocide in Gaza,” he added.

Also the Qatar hopes for extension of truce and is working with Egypt, the United States and the parties to the conflict to ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed Al-Ansari interviewed by CNN. This morning a Qatari delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. It is the first time, since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel and since the truce came into force, that Qatari officials have entered the Palestinian enclave.

Israel accuses Hamas of violating agreement

Israel accused Hamas violated the terms of the agreement by releasing a baby girl without her mother. This is 13-year-old Hila Rotem-Shoshani. The little girl was welcomed in the past few hours by her uncle. ”Hila is returning home without her mother Raya, who remains a prisoner. Hamas has seriously violated the agreement and separated mother and daughter”, reads a note from the Israeli authorities relaunched by the Walla news site.

Hamas, however, defends itself by explaining that it has not found the woman. ”We didn’t find Raya”, explain the militiamen. Still on the need to keep families together, based on the “prohibition of family separation” criterion, Hamas explained that not even Itai Regev, the eighteen-year-old brother of Mia Regev, who was released injured, was found.

The 13-year-old, for her part, said herself to the relatives who welcomed her after her liberation that she had been separated from her mother two days before being released. “My mother was with me the whole time I was in captivity. Hamas separated us two days before we were released,” the girl said. If confirmed, it would be proof that Hamas violated the terms of the agreement reached with Israel for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in four days in exchange for a truce and the release of Palestinian prisoners in the ratio of one to three. The broadcaster N12 explains that, to avoid a violation of the agreement, Hamas offered to release elderly women instead of the girl and the nurse, but Israel opted for the latter.

Netanyahu visits troops in Gaza: “Forward until victory, nothing will stop us”

Benjamin Netanyahu today visited Israeli troops in northern Gaza. “We will continue until victory, nothing will stop us, we are convinced that we have the power, strength, will and determination to achieve the objectives of the war and we will do so,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“We have three objectives for this war – added Netanyahu in his first visit to the troops entering Gaza, according to a video released by his office – to eliminate Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that Gaza does not again become a threat to the State of Israel”. “We are making every effort to return our hostages and will eventually get them all back,” he assured.

Biden: “Continue pause beyond tomorrow”

“Abigail is free today, she is safe in Israel, with people who will surround her with love” because the “terrible trauma” that this little girl has endured “is unthinkable”. Thus, visibly moved, Joe Biden today confirmed that Abigail Edan, who has dual Israeli and American citizenship, is among the group of hostages freed today, recalling that the little girl, who witnessed the murder of her mother and father during the attack of October 7, turned 4 last Friday while still in the hands of Hamas.

As for the truce, “this is our goal: to maintain this pause beyond tomorrow,” the American president said. “For weeks I have called for a pause in the fighting for two objectives: to increase assistance to civilians in Gaza who need aid and to facilitate the release of the hostages,” Biden said, explaining that extending the truce would allow “the release of more hostages and bring in more help.”

Hamas confirms killing of 4 commanders including head of the North Gaza Brigade

Hamas has meanwhile confirmed the killing of four of its commanders in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, including the commander of the North Gaza Brigade Ahmad al-Ghandour. In addition to him, Hamas explained that Ayman Siam, the head of the group’s missile launch group, Wael Rajab and Raafat Salman were killed. The IDF reported hitting Siam and Ghandour, but did not mention their deaths.

Israeli tanker attacked off Yemen coast

Meanwhile, a tanker operated by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime company was attacked in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, where other attacks of this type have occurred in recent days by the Houthis, who support Hamas in conflict with Israel. “The ship has a cargo of phosphoric acid”, they say from the company which is part of the Zodiac group of the Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. According to some sources, the ship – which has a Turkish captain and 22 crew members of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Philippine nationality – was not only attacked but also seized.