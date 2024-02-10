Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says at least 110 people, including 25 in Rafah, were killed in Israeli attacks last night, as thestart of Israel's offensive in the city of Rafahin the south of the Gaza Strip, where according to the UN about half of all the inhabitants of the Palestinian enclave are gathered.

A possible Israeli military operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, risks causing “tens of thousands” of deaths and injuriesdenounced Hamas in a statement, as reported by Sky News Arabia.

“Many of the more than one million people who make up the population of Rafah today have endured unthinkable suffering. Where should they go? How should they stay safe?”, said the head of UN Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths. “Their homes have been destroyed, their roads mined, their neighborhoods bombed. They have been on the move for months, defying bombs, disease and hunger”, added Griffiths, according to whom “there is nowhere left to go in Gaza “.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say that intense fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas operatives occurred in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, as well as in the center and north of the Strip, adding that there had been air strikes against several Hamas targets in the Strip. Several Hamas gunmen were killed or captured, the IDF reported.

Attack in Syria

Syrian authorities say they have repelled an Israeli missile attack on sites near Damascus. “The Israeli enemy has launched an air aggression starting from the occupied Golan, targeting sites in the countryside around Damascus,” writes the official SANA news agency. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in London, at least three people were killed in last night's air attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to what we read, the raid, shortly after midnight, hit a building in the Dimas area, west of the Syrian capital. The death toll could rise because there are many injured. Among the dead there are people of “non-Syrian nationality”. According to the Observatory, this is the tenth Israeli air attack in Syria since the beginning of the year.

Moody's downgrades Israel's rating for the first time

The American financial analysis company Moody's has lowered Israel's rating from A1 to A2, adding a “negative” forecast for the future, while the country is engaged in the war in Gaza. It is the first time in Israel's history that the country's rating has been lowered. “Although it is too early to determine the financial consequences, it is first and foremost a blow to Israel's international image,” writes Haaretz.