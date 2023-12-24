It rose to 20,424 dead and 54,036 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel's military operations. This was indicated by the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to which there have been 166 deaths and 384 injuries in the last 24 hours alone.

Islamic Jihad Delegation in Cairo

A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in whose hands some of the Israeli hostages are held, has arrived in Cairo to discuss developments in Gaza. Sky News Arabia reported this, citing Egyptian sources.

Egypt initiative in 3 phases

Egypt launched a three-phase initiative during talks held earlier this week in Cairo between Egyptian officials and a Hamas delegation aimed at halting the fighting between Israel and Hamas and releasing hostages still in captivity. hands of the Palestinian Islamic group. This was announced by the Saudi-owned Asharq News TV, citing sources close to the talks.

According to sources, the first phase provides for a truce of at least two weeks during which Hamas would release 40 Israeli hostages: women, children and sick elderly people. In exchange, Israel would release 120 Palestinians from its prisons as well as cease hostilities and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

There second phase involves Egyptian-sponsored Palestinian talks to end intra-Palestinian 'division' and create a caretaker government to manage Gaza and the West Bank.

There third and final phase, the sources specified, provides for a total ceasefire and a “global” agreement for the release of all Israeli soldiers detained by Hamas and other Palestinian factions, in exchange for Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Israel should at the same time allow the return of Gaza's displaced people to their homes.

According to the broadcaster, the proposal will be discussed by the Hamas political office in Qatar. There has so far been no comment from Egypt or Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist group by Israel, the European Union and the United States.

Abbas: “Independent Palestine almost within reach”

The president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, in his Christmas speech, as reported by the Wafa agency, declared: “The sun of freedom and of our independent state with Jerusalem as its capital is inevitably rising, It's almost within reach.”

Abbas hoped that this Christmas could mark the end of the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as in all the Palestinian Territories and wished prosperity and stability to the Palestinian people and all nations. “The river of blood, the immense sacrifices, the difficulties and the heroic resilience of our people in their land are along the path towards freedom and dignity”, he added.

Netanyahu: “Israel is paying a very high price for the war”

Israel is paying “a very high price for the war”, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the deaths of 14 soldiers in fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the last two days. “We are paying a very high price for the war, but we have no choice but to continue fighting” Netanyahu said, quoted by local media. “Let me be very clear: this will be a long war,” he said, speaking of a “difficult” day due to the news of 15 Jewish state soldiers killed in fighting over the last two days in Gaza.”Our thoughts go out to the families and our solidarity goes out to the young lives that were taken in their prime,” Netanyahu added.

Israel's military actions “are not dictated by external pressure” and “the use of our forces is an independent decision that is up to the IDF and no one else”, he further underlined, rejecting reports that the United States had convinced Israel to do not spread the conflict beyond the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deaths of eight more soldiers in the military operation in Gaza, all between 19 and 30 years of age. Four of them lost their lives in the south of the enclave when a rocket hit their armored vehicle and four others in combat in the central area of ​​Gaza. According to the Jewish state media, the number of Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives since the start of the war with Hamas rises to 152.

'Large-scale' Israeli raids against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had carried out a wave of “large-scale” airstrikes this morning against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The media of the Jewish State reported it, specifying that the fighter planes hit military sites, rocket launchers and other infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Shiite group. From Lebanon several rockets were launched against the Keren Naftali hill.