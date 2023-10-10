Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has denied that the Islamic Republic is involved in the Hamas attack on Israel. This was reported by satellite TV al-Jazeera which reports Khamanei’s first televised speech since Saturday, when the Hamas attack began. Khamenei spoke of what he called an “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat for Israel. And he said: “Let’s kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime.”

According to Khamenei, “the Zionist regime has suffered an irreparable military and intelligence defeat.” “We kiss the foreheads and arms of the intelligent and resourceful minds” who planned the attack “and of the Palestinian youth, but those who claim that the recent great event is the work of non-Palestinians are wrong,” he said, according to the statements reported by the Iranian agency IRNA.