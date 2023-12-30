An Israeli soldier held hostage in the Gaza Strip was reportedly killed in an IDF air raid. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to the broadcaster al-Arabiya. The militiaman explained that in the same operation, conducted by the Israeli military to free the hostage and then failed, his kidnappers were injured.

The Israeli army also confirms the death of a soldier killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, and another who died from wounds sustained in earlier fighting. The toll of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th rises to 170.

The two soldiers killed are Sergeant Major Constantine Sushko, 30 years old, of the 7086th battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, from Tel Aviv and Captain Harel Ittah, 22 years old, commander of the reconnaissance unit of the Givati ​​Brigade, from Netanya.

Sushko was killed in central Gaza over the weekend, during a battle that seriously injured another reservist. Ittah was seriously wounded on December 22 in southern Gaza and died over the weekend, the IDF said.

Meanwhile, after two days of intense attacks on Gaza, Israel announced a 4-hour tactical pause in fighting at a camp in Rafah, in the south of the Strip. Military activities will be temporarily suspended for humanitarian reasons, an army spokesperson announced on X in Arabic. The pause is intended to allow the population to receive aid.

The Israeli army had earlier called on residents of the besieged town of Khan Younis in the southern coastal area to seek safety in Rafah, near the Egyptian border. The army also designated a route for civilians to avoid fleeing through Khan Yunis, which the military said “is dangerous.” “Residents of the Gaza Strip, the IDF operates forcefully against Hamas and terrorist organizations. Here are some urgent instructions”, reads the Arabic account of army spokesman Avichay Adraee: “A suspension will take place in the Rafah camp local and temporary tactics of military activities for humanitarian purposes from 10am to 2pm, for supply purposes”. “The fighting and the military advance of the Defense Army in the Khan Yunis area – he continues – do not allow the movement of civilians across the Salah al-Din axis in the sections north and east of the city of Khan Yunis. 'Asse Salah al-Din is a battlefield, so it is dangerous to reach it!' “The IDF will enable the humanitarian movement of civilians via the axis passing west of Khan Yunis. Transportation in both directions from the Rafah and Khan Yunis areas to Deir al-Balah and the central camps will be available via the following routes: Al-Rashid “Al-Bahr” Street – Al-Shuhadaa Street in Deir Al-Balah”.

IDF raids Hamas intelligence headquarters in Khan Younis

The Israeli army raided a Hamas intelligence headquarters in Khan Younis. A spokesman for the IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, reports 'The Times of Israel', said that troops from the 7th Armored Brigade advanced further into southern Gaza and raided Hamas sites in Khan Younis, including the headquarters of the Palestinian group's intelligence division. The headquarters was responsible for all Hamas intelligence activities in the Khan Younis area, the IDF said, adding that a command center belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad was also located in the same complex. According to the IDF, troops recovered “very valuable” intelligence materials from the sites.

Meanwhile, troops from the Givati ​​Brigade raided several other Hamas sites in southern Gaza.

Before troops maneuvered deeper into Khan Younis, the IDF says the 98th Division and the air force carried out around 50 strikes on targets in the area, including tunnels and other infrastructure used by Hamas to attack troops.

Bombs on Khan Younis: almost 200 dead in 24 hours

Intense tank fire and aerial bombardment hit Khan Yunis last night and this morning. Air raids were also carried out on the Nuseirat field, in central Gaza, according to Palestinian doctors and journalists. Israeli forces struck Khan Younis in preparation for a further advance into the main southern city, partly captured in early December. Gaza authorities confirmed the killing of 187 Palestinians in Israeli raids on the Strip in the last 24 hours, and updated the total Palestinian casualties to 21,507 deaths

According to what was announced by the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Air Force and Navy have terrorist cells and infrastructures throughout the Gaza Strip were hit in the past few hours. In the city of Gaza yesterday, dozens of terrorists “were eliminated” in several clashes, with the assistance of the air force. Troops also destroyed two buildings used by Hamas in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, confiscating large quantities of military equipment, including bombs, weapons and communications equipment.

Hamas: “We don't want another temporary truce”

There have been no talks regarding a hostage deal in exchange for another temporary truce. This was declared, speaking to Al Jazeera, by Osama Hamdan, a representative of Hamas in Lebanon, according to whom Hamas had informed the mediators that the group's priority concerns a permanent ceasefire and that at the moment there is no talk of releasing hostages before the fighting stops. According to Hamdan, Israel leaked false information in order to fend off growing domestic pressure on the government for a hostage deal. The Times of Israel reports.

Hamas then attacks the United States, and in particular the Biden Administration, for participating in the war of extermination of children and civilians in the Gaza Strip, accusing the Americans of supporting all the massacres and violations committed by Israel's forces. These include mass killings, the forced displacement of inhabitants and the destruction of all aspects of civilian life in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, launches un appealor for an “urgent” increase in aid to the population of Gaza in the face of a new “mass exodus” towards the Rafah crossing, between Egypt and the south of the Strip.

UN humanitarian workers estimate The number of displaced people who have arrived in Rafah in recent days is around 100,000, and fear the further worsening of the already “terrible conditions in the area”. “A traumatized and exhausted population” is being “crammed into an ever-smaller portion of land,” Griffiths complained. “You think getting aid to Gaza is easy? Think again,” the UN representative wrote in a post on X on Friday, in which he listed the obstacles facing aid workers in the Gaza Strip. “Three levels of inspection before trucks can enter”, insufficient entry points, “constant shelling”, poor communications and damaged roads are some of the obstacles holding back the delivery of humanitarian aid in a region where “aid workers come to them once hunted and killed” and in which “the shelters have long exceeded their maximum capacity”. “It is an impossible situation for the people of Gaza and for those who try to help them. The fighting must stop,” insisted Griffiths.

According to United Nations data, approximately 1.9 million inhabitants of Gaza, equal to 85% of the enclave's population, have been displaced since the conflict resumedor between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7.

4 Hezbollah militants killed, since 7/10 133 have died in Lebanon and Syria

Four militants of the Lebanese Shiite paramilitary organization Hezbollah were killed. The organization itself confirmed this today without providing further details on when they were killed and where it happened. They are Hassan Moussawi, Haidar al-Mazawi, Rakan Seif and Abbas al-Ajami, all from the Beqa valley, about 30 km east of Beirut. Since the beginning of the conflict that broke out after the Hamas attack on Israel last October 7, reports the Lebanese newspaper 'L'Orient – Le Jour', 133 Hezbollah militants have died on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts.

Syria, at least 9 pro-Iranian militiamen killed in raids attributed to the USA

At least nwhere pro-Iranian militiamen were killed and almost thirty were wounded in a series of night attacks which activists from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attribute to US warplanes during an operation in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border. The attacks focused on sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias near Haggana and the town of Albukamal where a training center is reportedly located. Furthermore, the Observatory reports on its website another attack against a militia convoy that had just entered Syrian territory from Iraq headed to Albukamal, where vehicles and ammunition depots were also hit. The victims were identified as three Syrian fighters and six foreigners, according to the London-based Observatory. Another 27 people were injured, some seriously, in an attack in retaliation for attacks carried out by these militias against US military positions in Syria and Iraq in response to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

14 Palestinians in Jalazone refugee camp, in the West Bank

Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, in the West Bank, during a raid that began in the early hours of today. Al Jazeera reports.

Biden administration approves sales of 150 million in military equipment to Israel

The Biden administration bypassed Congress to approve a sale of nearly $150 million in military equipment to Israel for the second time since the beginning of the month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress that he had made an emergency decision to immediately approve the transfer of “155mm ancillary items, including fuzes and primers that make the 155mm projectiles functional,” a spokesperson said. of the State Department.

“Given the urgency of Israel's defense needs, the Secretary has notified Congress that he has exercised his delegated authority to determine whether an emergency exists requiring immediate approval of the transfer,” he added, recalling that these articles were added to the previous ones, and “increased the total value of the sale to $147.5 million.” CNN reports.

WSJ, 70% of homes in Gaza hit or destroyed

About half of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed by the war, a percentage which includes homes, which are affected by 70%. The Wall Street Journal wrote about it, basing its report on satellite photographs and other remote sensing methods. Among the buildings targeted – he says – there are factories, houses of prayer, schools, shopping centers and hotels. Israeli forces have often said that many schools, mosques and other buildings were hit because they were used for military purposes and as bases of operations by terrorist groups in Gaza.

Only eight of Gaza's 36 hospitals can accept patients, the report continues, and most of the basic infrastructure, for water, electricity and communications, has been demolished.

“The word 'Gaza' will go down in history along with Dresden and other famous cities that were bombed,” Robert Pape, a political scientist at the University of Chicago who has studied the history of aerial bombing, told the newspaper. The Times of Israel reports it.