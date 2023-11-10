Although there are only 3.5 million, the majority of Arab and Muslim Americans live in the pendulum or “hinge” states, which can define the 2024 presidential elections, in which Joe Biden will seek re-election. But Biden’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas, which left more than 10,800 dead in the Gaza Strip and caused a “humanitarian catastrophe,” according to the UN, has plummeted the popularity of the American president among the country’s Arab community. , which may disfavor their electoral aspirations.

The march in Washington in support of the Palestinians, attended by about 300 thousand peopleaccording to its organizers, left a message for Biden: he no longer has the votes of the Arab and Muslim community in the United Statesminorities with a large presence in the so-called swing states, which will define the 2024 presidential election.

“Without a ceasefire there are no votes!” “In November we will remember!” the protesters shouted in reference to the month in which next year’s presidential election is held.

“He has definitely lost the Arab and Muslim vote. We know that is extremely important for him if he wants to win key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan or Georgia, states that he won back in 2020 with the help of Muslims and Arab and African-American communities, says Jinan Dinan, a Palestinian-Honduran woman who He participated in the march and spoke to France 24.

For Jinan, Not only is a ceasefire needed, but the United States cuts off funding and weapons to Israel.. “We must stop sending our tax money as Americans to a nation that is using it to, simply, indiscriminately murder, ethnically cleanse an entire population.”

“I am opposed to voting for Biden,” an American of Mexican origin who participated in the march and who did not want to share his name for fear of reprisals in the US told France 24. who openly oppose the actions of the Israeli Government.

After more than a month of bombings in the Gaza Strip, the Biden Government continues to defend Israel in its war against Hamas, which has already left more than 10,800 dead in the Palestinian enclave, including more than 4,000 children. The US Congress recently approved $14 billion in military aid to Israel. Additional money for more than 3 billion of dollars annually that the United States had already been sending to Israel for two decades, making it the country that receives the most financial and military support from Washington.

Demonstrations in Washington against US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel in the war against Hamas. © France24 -Cristóbal Vásquez

“Now we understood what the language is that Biden and his party understand. The language they understand is that of the votes in 2024,” Nihad Awad, executive director of CAIR, the largest Muslim activism group in the United States, a country where there are about 3.5 million Muslims, said at the march.

“There will be no votes in Michigan, there will be no votes in Arizona, there will be no votes in Georgia, there will be no votes in Nevada, there will be no votes in Wisconsin, there will be no votes in Pennsylvania, there will be no votes in Ohio!” Awad added.

Biden’s free fall in the polls

In the Arab American community, support for Biden has fallen to 17%, down from 59% in 2020, according to the survey of the Arab American Institute. This discontent is also reflected in the latest poll by The New York Times, which shows how former President Donald Trump has an advantage in five of the six swing states that will define the presidential election in 2024.

Survey by The New York Times on voting intentions in swing states. The survey was conducted among 3,662 voters between October 22 and November 3. © The New York Times

In Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, which voted overwhelmingly for Biden in 2020, voting intention now leans in favor of Republican Donald Trump, with margins of between 4 and 10 percent, according to a recent New York Times poll

In such close elections, where the entire electoral votes of these swing states (as they are called in the US) are defined by small margins, 5,000 votes can end up defining a state and the presidential election, as has been the case. occurred in the past.

Michigan, a swing state, has the largest population of Arab Americans in the US, with more than 310,000 citizens. Losing just that state could mean defeat in the presidential elections for Joe Biden.

Community leaders in Michigan affirm that, although members of the Arab community are not going to vote for Trump, they will leave their voting cards blank in November 2024. Let us remember that the abstention of Democratic voters facilitated Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton with little more than 10,000 votes in 2016.

Arab Americans, in any case, have a difficult choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump (2017-2021), who during his government implemented strict policies against the Muslim and African-American community and has publicly said that he will be even tougher on them if he becomes President again.

“Of course, none of us want to see the second part of a disastrous presidency like Trump’s. But we are also not going to passively give Joe Biden a second term if our concerns are not even dignified with a response,” he told AP Abraham Aiyash, the third highest-ranking Democrat in the Michigan State House of Representatives.

What is Biden’s response?

The Biden Administration has tried to show its effort to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, has repeatedly said that a ceasefire is not an option and the White House prefers to use the words “humanitarian pauses,” a measure that Israel accepted. implement in the north of the Strip, starting this Thursday, November 9, for four hours a day.

Protesters hold props depicting dead children, near the White House, in support of the Palestinians of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, USA, on November 4, 2023. © Reuters – Elizabeth Frantz

But the humanitarian message from the White House does not calm the tide and some argue that it re-victimizes those affected by these bombings. “It is extremely hypocritical because (Biden) is the one who is allowing these things to happen. “It’s basically equivalent to putting a Band-Aid on an open wound,” Jinan Dinan said from Liberty Plaza in Washington.

It is worth mentioning that More than 500 former members of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign joined together to call for an Israeli ceasefire in a letter addressed to the president. Among the signatories are staff from Biden’s 2020 campaign headquarters, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and officials and leaders of the current Administration.