A new front opens, the Iranian one, after the killing of one of the Pasdaran generals during a raid in Syria. Israel “must begin the countdown”: this is how Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatened Tehran's reaction in a note.

Meanwhile, yesterday was a Christmas under the bombs, in the Holy Land. At least 70 people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said. Since the conflict began in early October, more than 20,000 people have been killed, according to what the Gaza authorities say.

Israel's war in Gaza “will be a long battle” and is far from over, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he returned from a trip to the enclave. But Hamas immediately made it known that it “is not giving up”. A day earlier, Netanyahu had doubled down on Israel's commitment to the war effort, saying the Israeli military was “intensifying” operations inside Gaza.

To know more:

What happened yesterday