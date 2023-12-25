A new front opens, the Iranian one, after the killing of one of the Pasdaran generals during a raid in Syria. Israel “must begin the countdown”: this is how Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatened Tehran's reaction in a note.
Meanwhile, yesterday was a Christmas under the bombs, in the Holy Land. At least 70 people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said. Since the conflict began in early October, more than 20,000 people have been killed, according to what the Gaza authorities say.
Israel's war in Gaza “will be a long battle” and is far from over, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he returned from a trip to the enclave. But Hamas immediately made it known that it “is not giving up”. A day earlier, Netanyahu had doubled down on Israel's commitment to the war effort, saying the Israeli military was “intensifying” operations inside Gaza.
To know more:
Israeli minister expected in Washington for talks on Gaza
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, very close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected in Washington for talks on the next phase of the war in Gaza. Axios reports it. The United States is urging Israel to reduce intense fighting against Hamas in Gaza which is causing a growing number of casualties. Dermer, according to what we learn, will meet with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and some members of Congress. The discussions, again according to Axios reports, will include the question of who will govern the Strip after the war. An American official who preferred to remain anonymous says that the main point of discussion between the two countries is “how to conclude things and in what time frame”. Dermer is a former Israeli ambassador to the United States.
