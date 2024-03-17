Red Sea: US destroys Houti drones in the area and in Yemen

The US military announced that it shot down a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Saturday, as well as several other devices in Yemen. Two drones were launched on Saturday morning by the Houthis in the direction of the Red Sea, a strategic sea route for world trade. This was announced by the US Middle East Command (Centcom) on the social network

US forces “destroyed one drone”, while the other likely crashed into the sea, Centcom said, adding that no damage or injuries were reported among ships in the area.

The US military announced on Friday that it had destroyed nine anti-ship ballistic missiles and two Houthi drones after Yemeni rebels fired in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, without causing “any damage”. On Saturday evening, the US military, in “self-defense”, also “disarmed five naval drones” and one drone in areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, Centcom added. Since November, the Houthis have stepped up attacks against merchant and sometimes military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, forcing many shipowners to avoid these passages essential for international trade.

The rebels, who control large areas of Yemen and are backed by Iran, say they are carrying out their attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas after the Israeli army's bloody attack on the Gaza Strip. Gaza.