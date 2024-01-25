In the chronology of the war in Gaza, conducted without holds barred, a new dark episode enters, although still controversial. The complaint came from Hamas, according to which Israel had fired on the crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City, causing a massacre, at least 20 dead and 150 injured. Witnesses interviewed by foreign journalists on site assured that they had been targeted by the Israelis, while numerous victims were taken to Al Shifa and Al Ahli hospitals. CNN also referred to a video in which dozens of people can be seen fleeing, with the sound of gunshots in the distance, in the same area where the Israeli attack allegedly occurred. “We are checking”, was the first cautious response filtered out by the army, which has been accused several times in this conflict of not doing enough to protect civilians.

Harsh criticism, including from the United States, which at the same time does not give up hope of a truce. In the next few days, CIA chief William Burns, sent into the field by Joe Biden to facilitate the release of all the hostages still held, will try.

The Jewish state, however, has returned to lashing out against the UN, in particular the WHO. Accused of “ignoring the evidence” that the militiamen use the hospitals of the Strip “for terrorist purposes”.

Another day on the gridiron awaits the Israeli prime minister. In fact, today we await a first ruling from the International Court of Justice following the genocide lawsuit brought by South Africa. The Hague will not yet comment on this but could order a ceasefire, to be submitted to the UN Security Council for a vote. Hamas has already made it known that it will respect a possible truce, but only if Israel does too. The Jewish state, meanwhile, has displayed confidence: “We expect the Court to reject the false accusations.”

