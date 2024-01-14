One hundred days after the unprecedented attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, the conflict in the region continues with no prospect of a ceasefire – and with the risk of expanding to other battlefronts. In a speech released to mark the date, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday (13) that he will not be deterred from his purposes, and will continue the war until “total victory”.

“No one will stop us. Neither The Hague nor the Axis of Evil,” said Netanyahu, referring to the International Court of Justice (where South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza) and Iran’s support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. “We will not stop until we eliminate Hamas for good and bring the hostages back,” he said.

Started on October 7 last year, when the Islamic militia killed more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped another 240, the war has already left more than 23,000 dead on the Palestinian side – the data is from the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by terrorists.

Also on Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the success of an agreement to bring medicines to the 132 Israeli hostages still held in the Strip. The medicines should be sent in the next few days, with the help of the Red Cross.

According to the Israeli Army, the fighting in Gaza will from now on be concentrated in the center and south of the enclave. The concern of the international community, however, is the escalation of the war in Lebanon and, mainly, in the Red Sea – where the Houthis, pro-Iran rebels from Yemen, have supported Hamas.

A route that accounts for 15% of global maritime trade, the region has seen its activity reduce by 40% since the Houthis began launching drones against ships that have some connection with Israel. This Sunday (14), the United States and the United Kingdom attacked, for the second consecutive day, targets of the Shiite group, in an attempt to weaken their military capabilities.

Asked whether the operation will cause an escalation of the conflict, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that the increase in violence in the Red Sea was caused by the Houthis themselves. “They made the situation worse. Not acting is also a policy, but it is a policy that does not work. It is difficult to think of another time when there has been so much danger, insecurity and instability in the world,” said Cameron.