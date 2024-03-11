Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the army has already eliminated Hamas' number four, the deputy political leader of the Palestinian group, Saleh al-Arouri. “Numbers three, two and one are coming,” he announced. What is considered number 3, or Marwan Issa, deputy head of the military wing, was in fact targeted in an attack on Sunday. However, his death was not confirmed either by Tel Aviv or Hamas.
“Avoiding action in the city in the southern Gaza Strip would be equivalent to deciding not to enter Berlin at the end of the Second World War,” Netanyahu said. According to sources gathered by CNN, the Israeli army has yet to build up the necessary forces to proceed with the offensive in Rafah and has not yet finalized plans for the evacuation of civilians, which, according to estimates, would require at least 2 weeks.
Rafah, trucks with humanitarian aid blocked at the crossing: “In the Gaza Strip people are dying of hunger, silence bombards hope”
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assured that Israel could declare a ceasefire simply “if Hamas freed the first hostage and stopped using people as pawns”. As you told the Security Council, the United States has put on the table a proposal for a six-week truce, with the possibility of «preparing the ground for a sustainable cessation of hostilities» and that «Israel has already accepted the terms of this agreement ». “The fighting could and should end today,” insisted the diplomat. “If Hamas cared about the Palestinian people, it would accept that deal, which would also allow much more aid in for starving Palestinian civilians.”
Ramadan worries the Israeli authorities who fear an increase in tensions. «We are aware that this month could be a month of jihad. We say to everyone thinking of trying: we are ready, make no mistake,” said Gallant who also accused Iran of smuggling weapons into the West Bank to “increase terror.”
IDF: “2 Hezbollah sites hit in the Beqaa valley in Lebanon”
“Israel Defense Forces fighter jets hit two sites of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Beqaa Valley area of Lebanon. The sites belong to the Hezbollah air forces which have planned and carried out several attacks against the State of Israel.” The Israeli Defense Forces themselves reported this on Telegram. “The attacks were a retaliation for Hezbollah's air attacks launched against the heights of Golan in recent days”.
Middle East: IDF spokesperson, we will prosecute Hamas leaders not only in Gaza
“Marwan Issa, Mohammad Deif's deputy and one of the planners of the October 7 massacre, was targeted in a joint operation with the ISA in an underground compound.” This was reported by the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who added: “We are still evaluating the results of the coup and will inform the public when we are certain. We will continue to prosecute the leaders of Hamas and all those who are involved in the October 7 massacre, not only in Gaza”
MO: Biden adjusts his aim: “Not now speech to the Knesset”
US President Joe Biden told reporters he has no plans to address the Knesset. He made this clear today, after saying over the weekend that he may take this step to directly appeal to the Israeli public regarding its concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continuation of the war; The Times of Israel writes it. After telling MNBC that he might take a far-reaching step, he declined to provide further information. A member of the White House pool asked him if he plans to speak in the Knesset, and he replied: “No, not at this time.” Asked whether he had scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu, with whom he last spoke about two weeks ago, Biden replied “no.” Asked if he intends to schedule such a meeting, Biden adds: “We'll see what happens.”
Houthis: “United States, Great Britain and other allies killed 11 civilians after 17 raids in a single day”
The port city of Hodeidah and other western coastal areas of Yemen were hit on Monday by at least 17 airstrikes blamed on the US-British coalition defending shipping in the Red Sea, Al Masirah, the main Houthi-run television station, reported. The attacks follow the first civilian victims (11) and the first damage since the Iran-aligned Houthis began attacking commercial ships in November. They also coincide with the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting for Muslims. Al Masirah did not specify which targets, if any, were hit, but said four of the attacks affected the port of RasIssa. Despite reprisals from the US-UK coalition and other countries, the Houthis have stepped up their campaign of attacks on commercial ships in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, in solidarity with Palestinians under attack in Gaza in the war of Israel against Hamas. The Houthis killed three crew members of the Barbados-flagged True Confidence operating in Greece in an attack off the port of Aden on Wednesday. This came just days after the sinking of the cargo ship Rubymar, which sank about two weeks after being hit by a Houthi missile on February 18.
Katz: “UN has been silent for too long, declares Hamas a terrorist organization”
Designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and do more to release the remaining 134 hostages. This is the request made by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to the UN Security Council during the debate on rapes during the October 7 attack. “For too long the UN has remained silent on the actions of Hamas,” Katz said. During the five months that have passed since the attack, ''the United Nations has never condemned or disapproved of these brutal crimes by Hamas''. Nor had the UN recognized Hamas as a terrorist organization at that time, he added.
