Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the army has already eliminated Hamas' number four, the deputy political leader of the Palestinian group, Saleh al-Arouri. “Numbers three, two and one are coming,” he announced. What is considered number 3, or Marwan Issa, deputy head of the military wing, was in fact targeted in an attack on Sunday. However, his death was not confirmed either by Tel Aviv or Hamas.

“Avoiding action in the city in the southern Gaza Strip would be equivalent to deciding not to enter Berlin at the end of the Second World War,” Netanyahu said. According to sources gathered by CNN, the Israeli army has yet to build up the necessary forces to proceed with the offensive in Rafah and has not yet finalized plans for the evacuation of civilians, which, according to estimates, would require at least 2 weeks.

Rafah, trucks with humanitarian aid blocked at the crossing: “In the Gaza Strip people are dying of hunger, silence bombards hope”



The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assured that Israel could declare a ceasefire simply “if Hamas freed the first hostage and stopped using people as pawns”. As you told the Security Council, the United States has put on the table a proposal for a six-week truce, with the possibility of «preparing the ground for a sustainable cessation of hostilities» and that «Israel has already accepted the terms of this agreement ». “The fighting could and should end today,” insisted the diplomat. “If Hamas cared about the Palestinian people, it would accept that deal, which would also allow much more aid in for starving Palestinian civilians.”

Ramadan worries the Israeli authorities who fear an increase in tensions. «We are aware that this month could be a month of jihad. We say to everyone thinking of trying: we are ready, make no mistake,” said Gallant who also accused Iran of smuggling weapons into the West Bank to “increase terror.”

