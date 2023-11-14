Negotiations continue for the release of the Israeli hostages, or at least some of them, 39 days after their abduction by Hamas. US President Joe Biden showed optimism: “I believe it will happen.” And what increased hopes was the blitz by the head of the Israeli Shin Bet Ronen Bar in Cairo, where he met senior Egyptian officials with whom he is also negotiating together with Qatar.

On the part of Israel, there is a yes to the use of 24,000 liters of diesel fuel for trucks involved in United Nations operations in the Gaza Strip: the Reuters news agency reports this on its website, citing a humanitarian source.

Yesterday fifteen hours of fighting, roads destroyed and the population reduced to the limit: this is the situation in the refugee camp of Tulkarem, in the West Bank, while the Israeli armed forces exert increasing pressure to block the way for Hamas which would like to open a new front against Israel, after that of Gaza. At the end of the operations, the toll of a further day of violence in the Territories was 9 dead: seven in Tulkarem, another in Hebron and yet another in Jenin, who died from injuries sustained at the end of October. Among those following with growing anxiety the continuing fighting in the West Bank between the army and increasingly fierce local militias is King Abdallah of Jordan. Israel’s military activities, he warned, “may push the region towards explosion.”

Tulkarem is located close to Highway 6: a highway that crosses Israel from north to south. It is also 15 kilometers from the populous coastal town of Natanya. There is no safety margin for Israel in this area. The experience of October 7 in Gaza taught us that even the most sophisticated barriers (such as the one surrounding the West Bank) have their weak points. If an organized terrorist network took shape in Tulkarem, it could strike in the heart of the Jewish state in a few minutes.

In this heated climate, Fatah solemnly celebrated today in Ramallah the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence pronounced in Algiers by Arafat. “The efforts to disband our people from the Gaza Strip – said the party leadership quoted by the Wafa news agency – will not achieve their goal. Our people will continue to rally together on their land, for their rights and for our national project”. Al Fatah also reiterated that the PLO remains the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. That is, Hamas (which is not part of the PLO) cannot present itself as an expression of the national will of the Palestinians. Words that could have a particular meaning when, once the war is over, the future of the Strip is discussed at an international level.

Opposition to the ceasefire in Gaza, while the US finds itself increasingly polarized over the conflict. The president’s warnings, criticisms and pressure on Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu are not enough to calm the growing dissent among the ranks of the executive, from the State Department to the Justice Department, from the FBI to the National Security Council. At stake is also a mass of votes from the progressive left and the Arab-Muslim community – traditionally pro-Dem – who may fail the commander in chief in the next elections.

