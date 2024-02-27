Israel, according to American President Joe Biden, would be ready to implement a truce in the fighting with Hamas during Ramadan if an agreement is reached for the release of the hostages. However, the words coming from the White House sound more like a hope than a certainty. In fact, the reactions coming from the Middle East were rather cold. Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to what was leaked by Israeli sources, said he was “astonished” by Biden's statements while Hamas specified that it had not received “any formal proposal” regarding a ceasefire, speaking of a “premature” optimism from Biden's side. Qatar, which is brokering the deal, also said it was “too early” to make any announcements on the matter.
A senior Egyptian official said the draft agreement between Israel and Hamas calls for the release of up to 40 women and elderly hostages in exchange for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and elderly people. Ramadan is upon us and is awaited with fear. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant said Hamas aims to “take advantage” of the Muslim holy month to turn it into the “second phase of October 7” with a focus on Jerusalem.
The Jewish state has also accused Iran and Hezbollah of wanting to raise tension. The clashes on the border with Lebanon continued but the Shiite militias made it known that they were ready to cease fire if Israel and Hamas reached an agreement for a truce, “as happened the previous time”, provided that the Jewish state does not continue the bombing of Lebanon. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza, where the deaths are now close to 30 thousand, is increasingly difficult.
According to Michael Fakhri, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, Israel in the Strip is voluntarily starving Palestinians. “There is no reason to intentionally block the passage of humanitarian aid or intentionally destroy small fishing boats, greenhouses and orchards in Gaza, other than to deny people access to food,” he said. The Red Sea front also remains hot, where the US has destroyed rockets and drones belonging to the Houthi rebels.
According to Israeli sources, the Shiite militia close to Iran has also in recent months put four cables of the submarine communication network out of service in the stretch of sea between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, causing problems with communication lines and the internet in some Gulf countries and in India. A report that the Houthis denied by branding it as a “propaganda report by the mass media linked to the Zionist enemy”.
Italian delegation at the Rafah crossing
USA, we don't want escalation between Israel and Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah positions even if a truce is reached in Gaza, but the US State Department's Miller says Washington is working to resolve the crisis between Lebanon and Israel diplomatically. “We don't want to see either side escalate the conflict in northern Israel,” Miller told reporters. “We will continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We have seen the comments of the Israeli Defense Minister, but we have also noted that repeatedly the Defense Minister and other Israeli government officials, including the Prime Minister, have stated publicly that they would prefer that the situation was resolved diplomatically”
Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon. The army also said in a statement that it had carried out an airstrike against a Hezbollah cell in Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese city near the Israeli border.
Yellen, Israel resumes transfer of funds to West Bank. The US Treasury Secretary's announcement on the sidelines of the G20
The Israeli government has agreed to resume tax revenue transfers to the Palestinian Authority to fund basic services and support the West Bank economy. This was announced today by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a press point on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial underway in Sao Paulo. Yellen said she had exposed the issue in a letter sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured that “money has already started to flow” to Palestinian-controlled territories. The US Treasury Secretary then underlined that Israeli restrictions on the movement of Palestinian workers are blocking trade in both the West Bank and Israel. “Preventing West Bank residents from working in Israel has a very significant negative effect on incomes in the West Bank. And Israel is also dependent on that workforce,” she said.
British merchant ship attacked in the Red Sea
British maritime safety company Ambrey today received word of an accident approximately 50 nautical miles west of the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. A merchant vessel reported that a warship was “shooting,” the report said. The merchant vessel's captain “sighted a rocket on the starboard side of the vessel which then exploded between 3 and 5 nautical miles off the port bow.” The rocket caused no damage to the crew and the ship, which continues its journey to its next port. So far the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack, although in recent weeks they have launched dozens of attacks against various commercial ships, even causing the partial sinking of one of them: the Rubymar, which was attacked just over a week ago in Gulf of Aden, the gateway to the Red Sea.
