Israel, according to American President Joe Biden, would be ready to implement a truce in the fighting with Hamas during Ramadan if an agreement is reached for the release of the hostages. However, the words coming from the White House sound more like a hope than a certainty. In fact, the reactions coming from the Middle East were rather cold. Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to what was leaked by Israeli sources, said he was “astonished” by Biden's statements while Hamas specified that it had not received “any formal proposal” regarding a ceasefire, speaking of a “premature” optimism from Biden's side. Qatar, which is brokering the deal, also said it was “too early” to make any announcements on the matter.

A senior Egyptian official said the draft agreement between Israel and Hamas calls for the release of up to 40 women and elderly hostages in exchange for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and elderly people. Ramadan is upon us and is awaited with fear. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant said Hamas aims to “take advantage” of the Muslim holy month to turn it into the “second phase of October 7” with a focus on Jerusalem.

The Jewish state has also accused Iran and Hezbollah of wanting to raise tension. The clashes on the border with Lebanon continued but the Shiite militias made it known that they were ready to cease fire if Israel and Hamas reached an agreement for a truce, “as happened the previous time”, provided that the Jewish state does not continue the bombing of Lebanon. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza, where the deaths are now close to 30 thousand, is increasingly difficult.

According to Michael Fakhri, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, Israel in the Strip is voluntarily starving Palestinians. “There is no reason to intentionally block the passage of humanitarian aid or intentionally destroy small fishing boats, greenhouses and orchards in Gaza, other than to deny people access to food,” he said. The Red Sea front also remains hot, where the US has destroyed rockets and drones belonging to the Houthi rebels.

According to Israeli sources, the Shiite militia close to Iran has also in recent months put four cables of the submarine communication network out of service in the stretch of sea between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, causing problems with communication lines and the internet in some Gulf countries and in India. A report that the Houthis denied by branding it as a “propaganda report by the mass media linked to the Zionist enemy”.

