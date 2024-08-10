Mo: Israel, ’20 terrorists in school, Hamas casualty toll unreliable’

The Gaza City school hit by an Israeli raid was home to about 20 militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, according to an Israeli army spokesman who, in a post on X, disputes the reliability of the death toll provided by the Gaza authorities, controlled by Hamas, who speak of about 100 deaths in the school transformed into a shelter for displaced people. “The school compound, and the adjacent mosque, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote in X, adding that “based on intelligence, approximately 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including commanders, operated from the targeted compound, using it for terror attacks. Regarding the death toll, the spokesperson said that “based on an initial review, the numbers provided by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Information Office do not match the IDF’s information, the precision bombs used, and the accuracy of the strike.” “The IDF continues to review and asks the media to cautiously assess the information released by Hamas sources, which has proven to be largely unreliable,” the spokesperson concluded.

Israel-Hamas War: “At Least One Hundred Dead in Israeli Attack on School in Gaza”

At least 100 people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli raid on a school in Gaza City, medical and security sources in the Palestinian territory reported today. The Hamas-controlled government press office reported that Israeli forces attacked the Al-Tabeen school, used as a shelter for displaced people, during morning prayers. Dozens of people died in the fire caused by the shelling.

Israel: School Used as Hideout by Hamas

Israeli forces said they conducted a “precision strike against Hamas terrorists who operated from a hidden command and control center in Al Taba’een school, located next to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, used as a shelter by Gaza City residents.”

The IDF also said that “a number of measures were taken prior to the raid to mitigate the risk of hitting civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.” And then he accused Hamas of “systematically violating international law, operating from civilian shelters and brutally exploiting the population and civilian institutions as human shields for their terrorist activities.”

According to the UN, 477 of Gaza’s 564 schools were hit during the war on Gazaaccording to data up to July 6. Last June, an Israeli raid on a school, transformed into a refugee center, in central Gaza killed 33 people, including 12 women and children.

Egypt, Gaza school raid proves Israel doesn’t want peace

Israel’s “deliberate killing” of Palestinians demonstrates its lack of political will to end the war in Gaza. This is according to a note from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, reported by Israeli newspapers, after about 100 Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a school in Gaza City that the IDF said was being used by Hamas as a command center.

US releases another $3.5 billion in aid to Israel

The United States has released $3.5 billion for Israel to spend on American weapons and military equipment, CNN reports. The funding for Israel is essentially money that the Jewish state can use to purchase advanced weapons systems and other equipment from the United States through the Foreign Military Financing Program, but it will take time. The funds come from the $14.1 billion package approved by Congress in April.