Israel has once again become a target of rocket fire from Palestinian militias into the Gaza Strip. Around 20 rockets were fired at border communities in the largest barrage from Palestinian territory in monthsreports the Times of Israel. According to the army, the rockets were fired from Khan Yunis, the main southern city of Gaza. The IDF immediately targeted the alleged launch site. “A number of projectiles were intercepted and some of them fell in southern Israel,” military sources said. The armed wing of Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel “will not stop the war”

THEPrime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will not “stop the war until it has achieved all its objectives”, including the defeat of Hamas. And an Israeli source reiterated that the situation of the negotiations – carried out by the USA, Egypt and Qatar – is not good but frozen. In this context, the war continues in the Strip where, according to Hamas, the death toll is close to 38 thousand.

Israel, ultra-Orthodox protest against conscription. Clashes and five arrests

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order to begin enlisting in military service.. Tens of thousands of men gathered in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest. But after dark, the crowd headed toward central Jerusalem and turned violent. Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox government minister, pelting it with stones. Stinky water cannons and mounted police were used to disperse the crowd. Five people were arrested.

Military service is mandatory for most Jewish men and women in Israel. But ultra-Orthodox parties have consistently obtained exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.. The deal sparked public outrage, a sentiment that grew stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas. More than 600 soldiers were killed in the fighting and tens of thousands of reservists were activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.

Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights, 18 Israeli Soldiers Wounded

Eighteen Israeli soldiers were injured yesterday morning in an attack by explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah on the northern Golan Heightsaccording to what was announced by the Israeli armed forces. Lebanese Shiite militiamen have claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming to have targeted a military site in response to previous Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raids against their positions. One of the wounded is in serious condition, the IDF specifies in a statement published on their X account.



Israel releases Shifa hospital director, far-right anger

Meanwhile Israel has released Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, arrested in November during the first Israeli military operation in the medical complex. Salmiya returned to Gaza along with at least 50 other Palestinian detainees, local media reported, and in videos broadcast on social networks the man appears in good condition as he is welcomed by his relatives upon his return to the Strip. The center’s surgeon, Issam Abu Ajwa, was also released along with him, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.. The former director of Gaza’s largest hospital was arrested on November 23 for questioning about the “terrorist activities” of the Islamist organization Hamas in the clinic, after the discovery of one of its tunnels under the center. The Israeli Minister of National Security, the ultra-right exponent Itamar Ben Gvir, denounced on X the release of Salmiya and the other prisoners as “negligence in matters of security”.