Israel declares a state of war and is preparing for a long-lasting conflict, including the probable ground operation in Gaza, on whose border the tank deployment is swelling. These are “the significant military actions” voted by the Security Council of the Netanyahu government that the prime minister had announced a few hours after the enemy attack, evoking “a campaign of an impetuosity and breadth never seen before”. Without forgetting the growing nervousness in the north with Hezbollah – allies like Iran’s Hamas – where today there were exchanges of fire between the two sides.

The figures speak to testify to the strength of the ongoing conflict: in Israel the victims of the Hamas raids, including those of the terrible massacre of the Israeli rave party on the border, have reached over 700. Of the approximately 2,500 injured, many are serious. And hundreds are still missing.

Tel Aviv and Jerusalem appear to be ghost cities, with the population barricaded in their homes after the rain of rockets on Saturday. The country is shutting down: one airline after another is canceling flights to and from Ben Gurion airport. Many tourists, not just Italians, were left stranded. On the other side, that of Gaza, the dead under the furious attacks of the Israeli air force they reached over 400 civilians and militiamen, with 2,300 injured.

Before any ground action, the Israeli army must liquidate the pockets of resistance on the border with the Strip, where clashes between Hamas militiamen and soldiers are still ongoing. By military spokesman Danel Hagari’s own admission, 48 hours after the attack “Hamas forces remain on Israeli territory”. Among the places where fighting is still taking place, for example, there is the town of Sderot, where clashes reignited near the police station taken by terrorists and then liberated by soldiers. Another hot spot is the Melfasim kibbutz.

Israel reported that it has regained control over 22 of the communities attacked by Hamas, Islamic Jihad and al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. The militiamen of the three organizations – who were joined by mavericks from Gaza after the breach of the protection barrier that separates the Strip from Israel – are penetrated from 29 points through one of the most heavily controlled borders in the world. In Israel this is the greatest embarrassment for those responsible for intelligence, armed forces and for the government itself. The other aspect that can delay the possible entry of troops and tanks into Gaza is the presence of over 100 Israeli hostages (between civilians and soldiers, living and dead, men, women and children, even with dual citizenship) in the tunnels and houses of the three armed factions Palestinians. Their fate is a question mark for Israel, especially in the face of harsh protests from the hostages’ relatives, who denounce having been “abandoned” by the authorities.

Social media is flooded with requests for information and help. Today Netanyahu appointed retired general Gal Hirsch as “coordinator for prisoners and missing persons” with the task of dealing with the matter with full powers, while the army created a sort of crisis unit to try to locate them. No democratic government in the world can move freely with the burden of over 100 hostages in enemy hands.

The Jewish state has formally denied any negotiations with Hamas, both on the conflict and on the hostages. “Israel is not conducting any negotiations with Hamas through Egypt,” official sources said, adding that “for now” terrorists who are on Israeli soil are being fought. We are not involved in any hostage negotiations so far.”

On the field the air force continues to pound the Strip with attacks especially in the northern part of Gaza. From Saturday – according to sources in the Palestinian enclave – the army destroyed 13 buildings and forced around 20,000 people to leave their homes to take refuge in UNRWA schools. Among the raids, the same sources reported the one in the south, where 9 people were killed, including women and children. The same in Beit Hanoun, in the north, where 9 other Palestinians died. Among those killed was one of the Hamas leaders in the Strip, Ayman Younis. The Israeli army reported hitting a Hamas tunnel built under a skyscraper in the northern Strip, with a mosque next to it. “And this – the spokesperson noted – proves once again that Hamas deliberately places its military structures in civilian areas.”

Meanwhile the population of Gaza has begun to leave the northern part of the Strip, the one closest to the border with Israel. It is the same one declared by the Jewish army as a “war zone”. Another clue that this will be the opening for the ground offensive.

