At least 100 people were killed and dozens more were injured in an Israeli air strike against a school in Gaza City, according to medical and security sources in the Palestinian territory. The Hamas-controlled government press office in Gaza said that the Israeli army attacked the school, which is being used as a shelter for displaced people, during morning prayers. The information has been independently verified.

The Israeli military (IDF) said it targeted Hamas militants who “operated in the Al-Taba’een school and near a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for Gaza City residents” and that the center “served as a hideout for terrorists and Hamas commanders.”

The Israeli military did not provide any information on casualties in its statement on Telegram, but said that “numerous measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians,” while accusing the Palestinian militant organization Hamas of “brutally exploiting the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terror activities.”

In recent weeks, attacks on schools by Israel have become much more frequent, with Israel targeting seven school complexes, according to theUnited Nations Office for Human Rights. In a report this week, the United Nations said it was “horrified” by the escalation. Human rights groups said there was evidence that Israel was not doing enough to distinguish between civilians and combatants in Gaza, where the months-long war has killed at least 39,699 people (according to a toll released Friday), according to local health officials. Gaza’s Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll, but says most of the dead are women and children.

Israel says Hamas is regrouping in parts of northern Gaza and has repeatedly sent troops back to areas the military had previously declared clear. Juliette Touma, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said the organization had seen an increase in strikes at Gaza schools in recent weeks. “It’s a pattern,” she said, adding that 70 percent of the agency’s schools had been hit since the war began. The vast majority shelter displaced Palestinians, she said, adding that as UN facilities, they should be protected at all times. But the Israeli military, she noted, immediately began issuing statements claiming the buildings were being used by Hamas. “These are very serious allegations,” Touma said. “We have no way of confirming or denying these allegations, nor do we have the capacity to investigate. What we do know is that every time these schools or buildings are hit, it’s civilians, women and children.”

On Thursday, the IDF announced new evacuation orders for parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. “Hamas and terrorist organizations continue to fire rockets from your areas toward the State of Israel,” IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on social media. “The IDF will take forceful action against these elements.”