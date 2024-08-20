US finalized for a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas within a few days. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who arrived in Qatar from Egypt yesterday and met with the Emir Sheikh Tamim, made it clear that Washington wants an agreement quickly, urging the interested parties to “conclude the agreement now”. This was reported by ‘Al Jazeera’, underlining that Blinken explained that he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Israel has accepted “the bridging proposal” of the United States and hopes that Hamas will do the same. “Once Hamas accepts the bridging proposal, all parties will have to reach an agreement on the details”, added Blinken.

A new round of negotiations is set for Thursday and Friday in Cairo, Egypt, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Sky News Arabia.

Hamas studies the bridging proposal

But while Israel has already said yes to the US proposal, Hamas is currently still examining it. The text was delivered to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, reports Israel’s Channel 12.

Netanyahu’s reservations

“I am not sure that there will be an agreement,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with a delegation of relatives of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. According to the delegation, local media reported, Netanyahu made it clear that “Israel will not leave the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors under any circumstances, despite enormous pressure to do so,” arguing that they are “strategic assets, both military and political.” The prime minister then reiterated to the hostages’ families that the war will continue “until Hamas is destroyed and the objectives of the war are achieved.”

A position unwelcome to the US as reiterated by Blinken himself who yesterday reiterated that the United States has always opposed the long-term military occupation of the enclave.

“Israeli PM Wants to Sabotage Deal”

Accusations are reportedly coming from sources involved in the negotiations against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Kan reported that the sources accuse Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging the negotiations after reports that the prime minister told the hostages’ relatives that “Israel will not leave the ‘Philadelphi Route’ and the ‘Netzarim Corridor’ under any circumstances.”

According to a source quoted by the broadcaster, “Netanyahu’s words are aimed at derailing the negotiations.” “The prime minister knows that we are in a crucial period during which we are working on solutions for the ‘Philadelphi Route’ and the ‘Netzarim Corridor’ before the next meeting,” he added. “He knows that there is progress and he is making statements that are the opposite of what was agreed with the mediators.”

Biden: “Hamas is backing down”

But for the US president, it is Hamas that is “backing out” of the agreement, as he said at dawn yesterday as he left the Democratic convention in Chicago. “It’s still in play, but you can’t predict it… I haven’t spoken to my team in six hours,” the US president said, adding: “Israel says it can find a solution… Hamas is backing out.”

Words that Hamas calls “misleading”, expressing in a statement “great astonishment and dismay” at Biden’s statement a few hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had invited the movement to accept the latest proposal.

“Biden and Blinken’s words are misleading and do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is committed to achieving an end to aggression,” Hamas said in the statement. “These statements reflect the American position regarding the Zionist occupation and their full cooperation in the aggression and genocidal war against unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as attempts to eliminate our national cause,” it added.

“We see these statements as a renewed green light from the United States to the extremist Zionist government to commit more crimes against unarmed civilians and to advance their goals of genocide and displacement of our people,” the statement continued. Hamas therefore “calls on the US administration to reverse its policy of blindly supporting Zionist war criminals, to remove the political and military cover for the genocidal war waged by the fascist occupation army against our unarmed people in the Gaza Strip, and to work seriously to stop it.”

“Hamas sends threats to hostages’ relatives”

Meanwhile, the families of the Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas have reportedly received threatening phone calls and messages, Israeli news outlet ‘Channel 12’ reported. The threatening messages sometimes came from the phone numbers of their relatives held in Gaza. The messages included warnings such as: “If you don’t fight the government, you won’t see your loved ones return.” According to ‘Channel 12′, some of the messages were ransom demands, claiming that without payment, the hostages’ families would not receive information about their loved ones. Many families of the kidnapped have contacted the authorities and passed on the threats they received.